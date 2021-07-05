LOOK: Miss Grand runners-up Samantha Bernardo, Nicole Cordoves sizzle in photo shoot

MANILA -- Two of the country's top representatives in Miss Grand International got together for a photo shoot, just a few days before the Binibining Pilipinas national pageant.

Samantha Bernardo and Nicole Cordoves wore similar outfits as they posed for the camera, with their fans and fellow beauty queens expressing awe over the resulting photos.

Bernardo and Cordoves finished first runner-up in Miss Grand's 2021 and 2016 editions, respectively.

"Never Universe, but always Grand," Bernardo said in one of her posts.

Cordoves gave a behind-the-scenes look at her shoot with Bernardo in her latest vlog, where the latter was also asked to give tips for those who are competing in pageants amid the pandemic.

"Have a support team kasi during this time you cannot do it by yourself," Bernardo said.

"You really need some cheerleaders, even 'yung mga videographers, makeup artists, people who are not just helping you but really loving you. Even if you win or lose," she added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand title, with the runner-up finishes of Bernardo and Cordoves serving as the country's highest placement in the pageant.

Related video: