Broadcast journalist Karen Davila paid tribute to her fellow Filipinos who were part of the crew of the ship when she recently went on an Arctic cruise adventure.

On Instagram, Davila said there were 219 crew members of the ship, and 106 of them were Filipinos.

“THE ARCTIC… FILIPINO CREW. What an honor to do a meet & greet with our Pinoy crew aboard the Silversea Cloud Expedition,” she captioned her post.

Davila said the Filipinos are assigned in different areas from technical and engineering to food and beverage, entertainment, housekeeping and expedition team with the highest being first officer and restaurant manager.

“Ang gagaling ninyo! I felt so proud being with you guys,” she said.

“Salamat at hanggang dulo ng mundo, laman pa rin ng puso ninyo ang ABS-CBN, mga kapamilya. Thank you @silverseacruises for appreciating Filipino talent,” Davila added.

According to the TV Patrol anchor, she went on an Arctic cruise because she wanted to try something different for her family’s first trip in two years.

“We chose an expedition for the adventure & because it would be on a much smaller ship. I absolutely loved the intimate feel on board -- the hot chocolate every morning, the veranda in the rooms, the library, gym & even the salon! The restaurants were absolutely stellar,” she said.

For Davila, the trip was “a mix of adventure every day and rest on board.”