MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

7-ELEVEN'S SALE-BRATION

7-Eleven is offering up to 50% off on over 200 items for its "Sale-bration" from July 8 to 13 in all stores nationwide.

Crunch Time Chicken will start its P10 off promo on its 1-piece Chicken with Rice on July 6, in time for National Fried Chicken Day, until July 11.

On 7-Eleven Day on July 11, the small size of the City Cafe coffee blend is offered at half the price. This applies to all available blends: Brewed Coffee, French Vanilla, Mochaccino, Salted Caramel, and Hot Chocolate. Small Prima Americano is also available at half off. Big Bite Hotdog is also at 50% off on this day.

From July 8 to 13, the convenience store chain will offer a huge price drop on snacks, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, personal hygiene products for the face, body, and hair, and other grocery essentials.

CCA BLENDS HANDS-ON TRAINING WITH ONLINE LEARNING

Center for Culinary Arts (CCA) Manila is adapting to the changing times with its six-month Pro Chef Hybrid program in its Antipolo campus, and the fully online and self-paced Baking Club and Cooking Club.

It has opened new satellite campuses in Antipolo and Quezon City to blend hands-on training with online learning.

CCA Manila has also partnered with international organizations to elevate Filipino cuisine on a global scale, enabling its students and graduates to showcase their craft through virtual culinary competitions and webinars.

CONTI'S DONATES USED TARPS AS BAGS

Conti's Bakeshop and Restaurant has donated 100 bags made of its used tarpaulins to children in need as part of its 25th anniversary celebration.

The recipients were children from Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid (2KK) Foundation and ChildHope Asia Philippines, two non-profits that Conti’s has been supporting since 2019.

Aside from funding scholarships, the company has been providing ChildHope and 2KK children with cakes on special occasions.

A green initiative of the brand, the Conti's Brings Hope, One Bag at a Time project was undertaken together with Filipino startup Side B Upcycling.

CRIMSON BORACAY BRINGS BACK ART ON A PLATE

Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay is bringing back its Art on a Plate dinner event at the Mosaic Latin American Grill.

Slated for July 8 and 9, it will feature a kitchen takeover by the chefs of one of Hapag MNL, as well as chocolate creations by award-winning company Auro Chocolates.

During the dinner, Crimson Boracay artist-in-residence Eric Egualada will leave them in awe will create visual masterpieces, while sax diva Nicole Tejedor will perform with guitar virtuoso John Reluya.

Featured dishes include sinuglaw (grilled pork belly, tanigue, scallions, and coconut vinegar infused with Auro cacao), roast chicken on corn tortilla with Auro dark chocolate mole, inihaw na sugpo, kare-kare with beef brisket and tendon, and creme brulee with sea grapes (lato seaweed), pomelo from Davao, and Auro white chocolate.

Art on a Plate will start at 6 p.m. on July 8 and 9. Rates are P3,000 for dinner plus a welcome cocktail, and P3,900 for dinner paired with a selection of wines.

For reservations, call or message 0998-5964629 or email boracay.fbsec@crimsonhotel.com.

GRABFOOD'S FOOD FAVES MEGAMIX

Grab is letting Filipinos order their food favorites together with just one delivery fee this July 4.

Through Food Faves Megamix, GrabFood users in Metro Manila can satisfy their food cravings with a single delivery fee of P59 pesos and a minimum order value of P250.

It is available in Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Manila, Trinoma, and Glorietta until 7 p.m.

JOLLIBEE BRINGS BACK UBE CHEESE PIE

Jollibee has brought back its Ube Cheese Pie in all of its stores nationwide.

Prices are P35 for Solo, P100 for 3 Pies To-Go, and P199 for 6 Pies To-Go.

Customers also have the option to order via Jollibee's delivery app, website, and via drive-thru or takeout.

KFC OFFERS FREE DELIVERY ON FRIED CHICKEN DAY

KFC is treating customers to free delivery when they order through its website or app on Fried Chicken Day.

For a minimum spend of P550, they can use the voucher code KFCTHEOG on July 6 and orders will be delivered for free.

KFC has also tapped two chefs to try viral KFC hacks found online. Executive chef Vic Barangan of Richmonde Hotel and chef Mark Joseph will be featured on KFC Philippines' TikTok page on July 6.

MCDONALD'S NOW USES STRAWLESS LIDS NATIONWIDE

McDonald’s Philippines has announced the transition of all of its stores across the country to strawless lids.

The shift comes after McDonald’s first introduced the limited distribution of straws across its branches in 2018.

Meanwhile, the fast food chain is also holding the App Crave and Claim Fest, where customers can get discounts on select menu items until July 10.

The following double deals are available exclusively on the McDonald's app: 2 Monster Coke McFloat for P79, 2 McSpaghetti Solo for P89, 2 McCrispy Chicken Sandwich Solo for P89, 2 McCrispy Chicken Fillet with Coke Meal for P99, 2 McCrispy Chicken Fillet Ala King with Coke Meal for P99, 2 Double Cheeseburger Solo for P130, 2 6-pc. McNuggets Solo for P150, 2 2-pc Mushroom Pepper Steak with Coke Meal for P150, 2 Longganisa with Egg Rice Bowl with Orange Juice Meal for P150, 2 Sausage McMuffin with Egg and Orange Juice Meal for P150, and Longganisa Rice Bowl and Sausage McMuffin with Egg with Orange Juice Meals for P150.

MIMI AND BROS' UNLI FRIED CHICKEN

Mimi & Bros is celebrating Fried Chicken Day on July 6 with unlimited fried chicken for its customers.

For P550, customers can enjoy unlimited fried chicken quarters and unlimited seasoned rice.

The promotion includes all of Mimi & Bros' chicken variants: Mimi's Fried Chicken, Fiery Fried Chicken, Cheesy Fried Chicken, and Truffle Honey Butter Chicken.

They will be given two hours to dine, and leftovers are not allowed. Customers may only ask for another serving of chicken or rice when they have finished their previous serving. The unlimited serving of chicken and rice may not be shared with other customers who did not avail of the promo.

Mimi & Bros is located at Crossroads, 32nd Street, Bonifacio Global City.

WORLD CHOCOLATE FAIR AT CENTURY CITY MALL

Century City Mall in Makati is celebrating the World Chocolate Fair from July 4 to 10.

Visitors can take snapshots at the Chocolate Wall and get the chance to win Century Cinema Passes for upcoming blockbusters, score chocolate bars distributed by Mercato Essenziale Company at up to 70% off, and indulge in Japanese Cereal Milk Drink and doughnut selections from FRNK Milk Bar.

More details are available on the mall's social media pages.