MANILA -- A date has finally been set for the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 coronation night.

Over the weekend, organizers announced that the national pageant will be held on July 31 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Forty candidates are set to compete for the opportunity to represent the Philippines on the international stage.

They will succeed Hannah Arnold, who is set to compete in Miss International later this year; and Cindy Obenita and Maureen Montagne, who won the Miss Intercontinental and Miss Globe crowns for the country, respectively.

Also part of this year's reigning queens are Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Samantha Panlilio and second runner-up Meiji Cruz.

Gabby Basiano, meanwhile, gave up her Bb. Pilipinas 2021 first runner-up title to join this year's pageant.