A golden funerary mask from Butuan, Agusan del Norte is among the artifacts on display in Louvre Abu Dhabi. Photo from the Philippine Embassy in UAE's Facebook page



Two gold artifacts from the Philippines, which date back to the 10th-13th centuries, are now on display at the Louvre Abu Dhabi art museum.

These include a funerary mask from Butuan, Agusan del Norte, and a cup from Nabua in Camarines Sur.

Both items were loaned from the Ayala Museum, and will be part of the permanent galleries of Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The Butuan mask is displayed with other gold funerary masks from Peru, and Lebanon or Syria, and China, as seen in the post by the Philippine Embassy in United Arab Emirates below: