Filipino same-sex couple get married online in Utah

MANILA — On Nov. 23, 2022, Hergie Bacyadan and Lady Denily Digo tied the knot over Zoom.

Bacyadan sported a white suit with black bow tie while Digo wore a V-neck white bridal dress.

They recited their vows, exchanged wedding rings and said "I dos" inside a hotel room in the Philippines.

Two of their friends also attended as witnesses.

In less than an hour, they legally became husband and wife — but in the US state of Utah.

Utah's second biggest county has allowed virtual wedding ceremonies for international couples since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Same-sex marriage is not legally recognized in the Philippines.

Bacyadan, a wushu fighter and boxer, and Digo, a former banker, have always planned of getting hitched.

"Para sa amin, hindi kasal-kasalan 'yun. Big deal 'yun sa amin kasi nag-celebrate kami ng pagmamahalan namin. 'Yung pagmamahalan namin na 'yun totoo," Digo told ABS-CBN News.

Bacyadan, 28, identifies as trans man while Digo, 31, said she is bisexual.

The couple received their marriage license a week after the virtual ceremony, which is recognized in dozens of countries that accept same-sex marriage. They have also decided to keep their last names.

They held another wedding ceremony, which was attended by their families and friends.

'WALANG PINIPILING KASARIAN'

While they were flooded with wedding wishes, their detractors also came in droves.

"Sobrang dami naming na-receive na mga bash, lalo na sa Facebook," Digo said. "Sinasabi nila na hindi 'yan tanggap ng Diyos. Masusunog 'yung kaluluwa niyo sa impiyerno."

But for the couple, the online bashing motivated them more to prove them wrong.

"Ang love wala namang pinipiling kasarian," Bacyadan said. "Sabi ko sa kaniya (Digo), mas maraming bashers, mas maraming followers."

The couple, who also create content on social media, has nearly 1 million combined followers on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

They met through TikTok when Digo accidentally joined Bacyadan's live streaming on the video sharing platform.

'PASS SOGIE BILL'

Having a huge platform, the couple is calling lawmakers to pass the SOGIE Equality bill, a measure against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The measure has been languishing in Congress for the past 2 decades.

"Iba talaga ang mga tao na manghusga. Kami, iniintindi nalang namin," Digo said.

"Pinapahaba namin 'yung pasensiya namin kasi alam namin hindi lang nila naiintindihan. Kulang sa awareness, kulang sa edukasyon patungkol sa pangatlong kasarian."

Bacyadan said he had been discriminated in sports. He has been subjected to several medical screening despite having a certification.

"Ang kasarian ko babae pero ang puso't isip ko lalaki," he said.

He won a silver medal in the Vovinam women's 65kg category during the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

Digo also said they were not looking for special rights but only equal treatment.

"The only way lang po na matatanggap kami kung maipapasa ito kasi magkakaroon ng awareness, mababawasan 'yung diskriminasyon at 'yung nararamdaman namin na nao-oppress," she said.

The couple will be undergoing IVF next month to build a family.