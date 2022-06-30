Home  >  Life

Imee designed her own off-shoulder terno with gifts from father

Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2022 03:03 PM | Updated as of Jun 30 2022 03:51 PM

MANILA -- Senator Imee Marcos attended her brother's inauguration on Thursday wearing a turquoise asymmetrical terno she designed herself. 

Fashion designer Rem Divino created the Filipiniana gown. The senator adorned its small butterfly sleeve with restored lockets, chains and pendants -- gifts that Marcos received from her father, the late president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., according to her official Instagram account. 

The one-sleeved number is a contemporary take on the already modernized terno, which derives from the more traditional four-piece traje de mestiza.

Imee's mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, made the terno, a traditional Filipino dress, her go-to outfit during her husband's lengthy regime, cementing its association with her with the monicker the "Iron Butterfly."

Senator Imee matched her "opulent" terno with a gold-sequined mask, and a thick layer of gold bracelets. 

