MANILA -- Senator Imee Marcos attended her brother's inauguration on Thursday wearing a turquoise asymmetrical terno she designed herself.

Fashion designer Rem Divino created the Filipiniana gown. The senator adorned its small butterfly sleeve with restored lockets, chains and pendants -- gifts that Marcos received from her father, the late president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., according to her official Instagram account.

The one-sleeved number is a contemporary take on the already modernized terno, which derives from the more traditional four-piece traje de mestiza.

Imee's mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, made the terno, a traditional Filipino dress, her go-to outfit during her husband's lengthy regime, cementing its association with her with the monicker the "Iron Butterfly."

Senator Imee matched her "opulent" terno with a gold-sequined mask, and a thick layer of gold bracelets.