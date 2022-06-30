CEBU -- This is the best time to check out Enye by Chele Gonzales at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan before it takes a break for a resort-wide refresh in mid-July.

The interiors of Enye by Chele Gonzales at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan. Jeeves de Veyra

As part of the Cebu Food and Wine Festival, the restaurant will be hosting Tasting Notes at Enye by Chele Gonzalez, a special five-course dinner on July 1 as its last major event before the refresh.

Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan will be improving its facilities and restoring guest rooms from July 11 to November 30 and will not be accepting reservations. Enye By Chele Gonzales will be part of the refresh and will also be on hiatus, but is expected to re-open earlier than the rest of the resort.

It was back in 2017 when the popular Mactan resort decided on a Spanish concept primarily because of the communal nature of the cuisine. The flavor profile was also relatable to Filipinos, as well as Japanese and Korean guests who were the majority of the resort’s pre-pandemic visitors. Crimson found its partner in Chele Gonzales, the celebrated chef behind Galerie Vask, which has been honored as one of the best 50 restaurants in Asia.

The view at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan. Jeeves de Veyra

The restaurant with a breathtaking view out of the resort and the outlying beach occupies a large space in the resort's main building opposite the welcome lobby.

The interiors are spacious with mdern touches with an open kitchen where diners can see the staff at work, and cold rooms for wines, charcuterie and cheeses. At the back is a walled-off area that can be used for private lunches and dinners.

As expected, the menu at Enye by Chele Gonzales features Spanish classics like tapas and paella.

Have a drink with Enye’s assortment of cocktails, Mar-Tea-nis or tea-based cocktails, and the restaurant’s well-curated selection of wine.

Trilogia. Jeeves de Veyra

Gonzales’s restaurants are known for their tapas and pintxos. Start out with the Trilogia of Serrano ham and Parmesan, deep-fried beef with camembert, and salmon and crab over bread.

One of Manila’s most missed restaurants Arrozeria, which put the spotlight on Gonzales’s variations on paella, lives on in Enye’s menu through the favorites -- the Valenciana and Negra -- and more unique ones like the Arroz Bogavante made with lobster, or this Paella de Costillas topped with pork rib and porcini mushrooms.

Paella de Costillas. Jeeves de Veyra

For something really special, take a gander at the back of the menu for the Chef’s Creations where the chef played with Cebuano ingredients and came up with his unique take on Filipino-Spanish comfort food that’s only available at this restaurant.

For starters, Gonzales placed the Cebu lechon on a tostada with mango salsa, jalapeño and sour cream for a different kind of pintxo.

Cebu lechon taco. Jeeves de Veyra

For the mains, there is a different kind of surf and turf with gloriously thick cuts of crispy pork belly paired with scallops with cabbage puree and paprika.

Crispy pork belly with scallops. Jeeves de Veyra

In the Chicken and Chorizo entree, the sweetness of Cebu chorizo is incorporated into the flavors of the dish.

Chicken and Chorizo. Jeeves de Veyra

Calamansi and Cebu mangoes are the featured ingredients in the Chef’s Creation desserts. Calamansi Textures can be considered as calamansi three-ways -- cake, mousse, and ice cream -- while the Choco Mango has chocolate mango cream, crunchy chocolate soil and mango sorbet.

Calamansi Textures. Jeeves de Veyra

Choco Mango. Jeeves de Veyra

The Tasting Notes wine pairing dinner is priced at P3,500 per person with a food-only option at P2,500.