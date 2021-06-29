LOOK: Noynoy Aquino reunited with parents Ninoy, Cory in new memorabilia

Former president Noynoy Aquino (left) is featured with his parents in new memorabilia (right). Photos: File/Ambag sa Kinabukasan's Shopee page

MANILA -- Many people, in their tributes to former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, said they find comfort knowing that he will finally be reunited with his parents in the afterlife.

An online store has turned this idea into a reality as it released memorabilia featuring the former president and democracy icons Ninoy and Cory Aquino in cartoon form.

The products include umbrellas, shirts, and canvas bags in yellow, which has long been associated with the Aquino family, as well as in white.

It shows Ninoy's patriotic line, "The Filipino is worth dying for," with two other versions replacing the last two words of the quote.

"Living for" is placed under Cory, while "fighting for" was included for Noynoy.

The memorabilia are sold on Shopee under the name Ambag sa Kinabukasan, with prices ranging from P175 to P250.

The group said the products use the original design of the popular Aquino artwork which has been used since 2014.

"We searched high and low for the artist because we wanted to respect the artist's rights and properly compensate them for their work," it said in its Shopee page.

