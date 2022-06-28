Screengrab from Star Magic's Inside News

MANILA -- Carla Guevara-Laforteza said she would love to do the hit musical "Miss Saigon" again if given the chance.

The theater and TV actress played the lead role of Kim in "Miss Saigon" in West End in the 90s.

"Alam mo gusto ko siyang gawin ulit now that I have kids. Because now I know how it feels to really have a child, and to really know in your heart that whatever happens you will give your life for this child," she said in an interview with Star Magic's Inside News.

Now in her 40s, Guevara-Laforteza believes that she would now be able to sing better and portray the character of Kim more effectively.

"During that time, siyempre 18 years old lang ako, wala pa 'yung sense of responsibility. If I do that role again now, kalimutan nilang magfo-47 ako, kunwari isipin na nila na puwede pa akong pumasang 17 years old, I would love to the role again. And I think I would sing it better. I would portray it better because of my experiences as a mother," she explained.

Watch more News on iWantTFC





Currently, Laforteza is part of ABS-CBN's "Flower of Evil" which premiered over the weekend. The series is the Philippine adaptation of the popular South Korean drama.

She also expressed her excitement to be back in theater as one of the stars of "Joseph the Dreamer," with Sam Concepcion as the lead actor.