'History made': Fil-Am trans woman to represent Nevada in Miss USA 2021

A Filipino-American trans woman is set to compete in Miss USA 2021 after winning the Miss Nevada title on Monday (Manila time).

Besting 21 candidates for the crown, Kataluna Enriquez wore a sparkly rainbow dress she designed herself during the Miss Nevada USA pageant.

"Congratulations to our new Miss Nevada USA," read the latest post on the Miss Nevada USA Instagram page, which showed Enriquez with the pageant's executive director, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler.

"History made!" it added.

Enriquez is the first trans woman to compete at the Miss USA pageant.

The beauty queen, who is also a designer, said she wore her rainbow gown "in honor of pride month, and all of those who don’t get a chance to spread their colors."

Among those who congratulated Enriquez on her victory were Miss Trans Global 2020 Mela Habijan, and Filipino-American model and transgender-rights advocate Geena Rocero.

"Mabuhay ka, sis!" Habijan said in an Instagram post.

"Congrats, our trans Pinay!" Rocero said on Facebook.

Related video: