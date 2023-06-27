'Jurassic' plant 'blooms' along Discovery Trail of Masungi

MANILA -- A plant species coming from the prehistoric era has "bloomed" along the Discovery Trail of Masungi Georeserve in Rizal.

Scientifically known as the Cycas riuminiana, the plant, locally called pitogo, was seen with its cones just along the entrance of the famous ecotourism site.

The specific plant in Masungi is estimated to be 75 years old, but it comes from a prehistoric lineage of plants from 350 million years ago, outliving dinosaurs.

The pitogo has sharp leaves, but it doesn't flower or bear fruit. It only has a brown cone with green seeds, that eventually grow into its leaves.

Th pitogo is listed as endangered under the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as is endemic to Luzon.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Mahalaga na nakakakita tayo ng mga ganitong klase ng halaman sa Masungi. Isa itong matibay na ebidensya na maraming makikitang endemic na species sa Masungi," said Renz Perez, senior communication officer of Masungi Georeserve.

Perez highlighted the need to further protect Masungi Georeserve as it serves as home to hundreds of endangered and endemic species of both flora and fauna.

Aside from the "Jurassic plant," several other rare species can be seen in Masungi, such as the Pungapong and JC's Vine.

"Maikokonsidera natin na national treasure ang mga ganitong species, mahalagang ipreserba nito dahil hindi na ito makikita sa ibang parte ng mundo, sariling atin ito at dapat natin itong ma protektahan," he added.