Food shorts: Pop up, collabs, Pinoy burger and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

LITTLE GRACE POP UP WITH THE CROISSANT LADY

Handout

Chef Sharwin Tee’s Little Grace Pop Up is back. This time with Donatella Chua, the Croissant Lad, in a special private dining collaboration.

Tee started the Little Grace Pop Ups in 2016 to raise funds to build public school libraries. Since then, Tee and Little Grace have popped up around the Philippines, with schools and restaurants in Makati, BGC, and Quezon City even going as far as Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis and Seattle in the United States. Since then, Little Grace has built six public school libraries and funded relief efforts for typhoon victims, and frontliners during the COVID lockdowns. Since last year, small projects for started for indigenous people.

For this one, Tee is working with Jessie Robredo Foundation to help the Dumagat people of Rodriguez, Rizal. The proceeds will be used to buy school supplies for students and seedlings for the farmers.

Featured in this BYOB (bring your own bottle) 5-course dinner are Steamed Fish and Hair Vegetable, Noodles in Milky Broth, Ox Tongue with XO Croissant, Tee’s Kiam Peng, and Mango Sago A la Croissant Lady.

The private dinner will be held on the evenings of June 29, 30 and July 1 at the Chef Works Showroom at Pamana Building, 926 A. Arnaiz Avenue (formerly Pasay Road), Makati. Each seat is priced at P2,000.

THE FATTED CALF – GYPSY BAGUIO SIX-HANDS DINNER

Chefs Rhea Sycip, Waya Araos-Wijangco and Jay-Jay Sycip. Handout

Chefs Rhea and Jay-Jay Sycip host Gypsy Baguio’s chef Waya Araos-Wijangco at The Fatted Calf at its new location as the mountain ranges of Cordillera up north and the countryside of Batangas and Cavite in the south meet in Range: A Collaborative Farm to Table Dining Experience.

Get to know the farmers and the people behind Benguet's and Cavite’s bountiful produce through this seven-course farm-to-table dinner. Jay-Jay SyCip will share stories of the ingredients on the plate from small family farms, while Araos-Wijangco will showcase Benguet’s colorful harvest. Rhea SyCip will display her best seasonal desserts in this very first six-hands collaboration dinner by The Fatted Calf.

The dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 7 at The Fatted Calf Farmhouse Kitchen in Tagaytay and is priced at 3,950 nett/pax inclusive a glass of wine from Terrazas de los Andes.

SPECIALTY COFFEE AT THE PANTRY SUNDAY BRUNCH

The Curve Coffee Collaborators booth. Jeeves de Veyra

For those who think that coffee is an afterthought at hotel Sunday brunch buffets, Dusit Thani Manila’s all-day dining restaurant The Pantry has a treat for coffee lovers.

Curve Coffee Collaborators, the hotel’s coffee supplier, will have a booth serving coffee during The Pantry’s Sunday Brunch buffet featuring its very own beans. This is part of Dusit’s farm to cup initiative where they promote local coffee and local farmers.

Curve baristas will feature espresso drinks pulled with their own Atin Ito blend, and pour overs using single-origin beans. Cups of coffee that are fitting companions to The Pantry’s wide array of desserts.

Aspiring baristas and home brewers who’d like to level up their coffee game can even try their hand at hand brewing their own coffee, pulling their own espresso shots, and even steaming milk and pouring latte art.

WOLFGANG STEAKHOUSE X JOHNNIE WALKER TASTE OF BLUE SET

Handout

Johnnie Walker Blue Label partners with Wolfgang Steakhouse with the limited Taste of Blue Whisky Pairing.

Wolfgang executive chef Chris Oronce selected from the restaurant’s favorites to pair with different ways to sipping Johnnie Walker Blue -- the most premiere bottle in Johnnie Walker’s core blends. The Bacon Slab with JW Blue neat, the Seafood Platter with JW Blue on-the-rocks, the Wolfgang Porterhouse with the Johnnie Walker perfect pour, ending with Chocolate Mousse with JW Blue infused cream.

The Taste of Blue pairing menu by Johnnie Walker Blue Label will be available until August 31 only at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in Newport World Resorts. The set menu for two is priced at P9,488 per person.

SAVOY HOTEL MANILA'S 5TH ANNIVERSARY PROMOS

Handout

The Savoy Hotel Manila celebrates five years with a special buffet buy-5-get-1 offer at the Savoy Café.

Every Friday and Saturday, this offer is good for their Delightful Weekend Buffet (P1,188/pax) starting at 6 p.m. And on Sunday, check out their Asian Sunday Bowl Buffet (P699/pax) starting at 12 noon.

This buy-5-get-1 buffet offer is available until August 27. The Savoy Hotel Manila is Andrews Ave., Newport City, Pasay City.

BORED AND HUNGRY OG PINOY BURGER

Handout

Longsilog gets the Bored and Hungry treatment with the NFT-themed restaurant’s very own limited time OG Pinoy Burger.

The OG Pinoy Burger takes inspiration from the classic silog and has all the elements and flavors of the Pinoy breakfast. This OG burger has a Vigan-longganisa smashed burger patty served with a sunny side-up egg, atchara, and a banana-ketchup aioli between soft, fluffy buns.

The OG Pinoy Burger is available until the end of June at The Grid Food Market in Power Plant Mall, Makati City.