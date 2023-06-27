Years after representing the Philippines in Miss Earth, Imelda Schweighart is returning to the pageant scene -- this time in Germany.

She is one of the candidates of Miss Universe Germany 2023, which is set to be held on July 15.

The Filipino-German beauty queen hopes to use her platform for the "Single Parent Focus" advocacy, which aims to improve single parents and their children's mental health through music.

In her profile on the pageant's Instagram page, the Filipino-German beauty queen is described as a "pioneer in Philippine pageantry" and a "multi-talented performer."

It also cited her "over 2 million streams of her original music on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music."

On Instagram, Schweighart also gave a glimpse of her physical training for the Miss Universe Germany competition.

"I used to build my glutes till 6 months ago, I had to shred the muscle mass and get to my natural slim physique. Let’s see if I get to it in time!" she said.

Schweighart made headlines in 2016 when she relinquished her crown as Miss Philippines Earth, following her controversial statements as the country's representative in the pageant.

In 2020, she received online backlash for publicly declaring that she "hates K-pop."