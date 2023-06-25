Professor Maximo Mejia, the first Filipino and the first Asian president of the World Maritime University. Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - In commemoration of the International Seafarers Day on June 25, the appointment of Professor Maximo Mejia as the new president of the World Maritime University (WMU) is making waves in the maritime industry.

Notably, Mejia is a Filipino and the first Asian president to lead the esteemed university, which is recognized by the International Maritime Organization and United Nations General Assembly.

Based in Malmo, Sweden, the WMU plays a crucial role in maritime and ocean education, research, capacity building and economic development.

Several Filipino graduates from WMU now hold significant positions at the Department of Transportation, Philippine Ports Authority, and Maritime Industry Authority, signifying the Philippines' reputation in the international maritime industry.

Mejia currently serves as the Director of Ph.D Programme, Head of the Maritime Law and Policy Specialization, and Nippon Foundation Professor.

His leadership priorities for the WMU when he assumes the post on June 29 are of utmost importance. He is committed to gender parity, which was reflected in his mandate when he led MARINA from 2013 to 2016

"If you look at senior management in MARINA during my time, women were 47 percent almost and I will continue that... New faculty should drive strongly for female recruitment," he said.

He also plans to strengthen the university's financial stability.

"We have to find our own resources. Build the endowment fund so that we will have long term financial investment that will allow us to drawing resources and have a stable future," he added.



Additionally, he wishes to review the academic offerings making them more attractive to potential enrollees to propel the university forward and upwards.

Meanwhile, Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, the preceding WMU President and a candidate for the position of Secretary General of IMO, has a vision for seafarer welfare at the forefront.

"The seafarers will always come first. All the majority of seafarers come from the Philippines. Without the Filipino seafarers we will not be able to get all of those goods all of those things...All of these things we take for granted," she said.