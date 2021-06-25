Happening this weekend: Sarah-Matteo online concert, mall fairs, and more

MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

FILIPINO FASHION FAIR AT AYALA MALLS

Handout

Ayala Malls is holding a Filipino Fashion Fair in partnership with the Philippine Fashion Coalition.

Running until July 2021, the mall-wide fair is supporting DamaKoLahiKo, a campaign promoting and harnessing the rich culture of Filipinos by celebrating it through the five senses.

A pop-up and trunk show is set up at the activity center of Alabang Town Center from June 25 to 27, with other Ayala malls to hold similar events in July.

Categories for the fair include pambahay, panlakad, pangtrabaho, panglibangan, and pang-exercise, among others.

More details are available on Ayala Malls' social media pages.

FROZEN WEEKENDS AT ROBINSONS PLACE MANILA

Robinsons Place Manila has a sweet surprise for customers as part of its Frozen Weekends event, which features chilled and frozen food and beverages from the mall's different shops and restaurants.

On June 26 and 27, shoppers with a minimum purchase of P1,000 get free ice cream.

Held in partnership with Manila City Bureau's Manila Restaurant Week, Frozen Weekends will run at Robinsons Place Manila until July 4.

ISTILONG LOKAL FAIR AT SHANGRI-LA PLAZA

Handout

Shangri-La Plaza is holding an Istilong Lokal Fair, which features deals on chic homegrown brands, this weekend.

Customers can enjoy up to 50% off on great fashion finds from Plains and Prints, RAF by Plains and Prints, Mico Boutique, Details, Pink Manila, K & Company, Rustan's Department Store, and Our Very Own by Rustan's.

More details are available on Shangri-La Plaza's social media pages.

L'OREAL'S HOUSE OF BEAUTY ON LAZADA

Beauty company L'Oreal has partnered with Lazada to hold a House of Beauty event until June 26, offering shoppers on the platform a beauty trend showcase.

Customers can enjoy round-the-clock deals from well-loved flagship brands L'Oréal Paris, Maybelline New York, and Garnier through the brands' official LazMall flagship stores.

SARAH-MATEO CONCERT BY LANDERS

Handout

As a finale for its 5th anniversary celebration, Landers Superstore is bringing back celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli for another online concert.

It will air live on Landers' Facebook page at 7 p.m. on June 27, Sunday.

Dubbed "The 5th Birthday Concert," the show will feature Geronimo and Guidicelli performing their hit singles and favorite songs.

More details are available on Landers' social media pages.

SHOPEE'S MID-YEAR SALE DEALS

Shopee is offering deals to its users ahead of its next big event, the 7.7 mid-year sale.

These include Shopee's themed days such as Outdoors Sale on June 25, Kids & Babies Sale on June 26, and Apparel & Shoes Sale on June 27. Each sale offers a huge selection of discounted products from popular categories.

There is also the Vivo Super Brand Day on June 27 and 28, which features exclusive deals on Shopee Mall.