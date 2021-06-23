New mobile game Alchemy Stars launched

Handout

MANILA -- Heads up, mobile gamers: The long-awaited Alchemy Stars is now available for Android and iOS users.

Developed by TourDogStudio, Alchemy Stars is a hero-collection, strategy role-playing game that is available in English, Japanese, and Korean languages.

It is written by Tadashi Satomi, who was a scenario-writer responsible for the scenario, characters, and setting of the original Persona games.

Alchemy Stars tells the story of Astra, a world inhabited by Aurorians and Caelestites. Players take on the role of a survivor of the Caelestites race who will help the Aurorian warriors beat invading creatures called the Eclipsites.

The game's combat draws inspiration from connect-3 puzzle games, and has over 80 different characters to collect.

Check out the trailer for Alchemy Stars below:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Related video: