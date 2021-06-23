London-based fashion brand COS set to open Manila store

Handout

MANILA -- London-based fashion brand COS is set to open its first store in the Philippines this week.

Located at SM Aura Premier in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, the new COS store will open to the public on Friday, June 25.

It will house womenswear and menswear, including the brand's Spring Summer 2021 collection.

"Opening in the Philippines is an exciting step for the COS brand. We have been hoping to enter the market for some time and I think our new Manila store is a great place to start," Christoffer Sellin, COS Asia Pacific managing director, said in a statement.

"I'm excited to see how new customers will engage with our brand and collections," he added.

COS is known for its modern and minimal design, as well as its use of sustainable materials in its products.

Related video: