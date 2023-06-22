MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

FURLA'S PREFALL 2023 COLLECTION

Handout

Furla unveils the global multimedia advertising campaign “Furla Colors”, presenting the new PreFall 2023 collection.

Supermodel Irina Shayk stars in a series of images and videos lensed by Koto Bolofo and Paolo Zambaldi. The collection evokes a vivid world of intense colors to explore through fine-crafted leather goods.

The PreFall 2023 collection is available at Furla.com, in Furla stores around the world, and across its global network of partner retailers. In the Philippines, Furla is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, City of Dreams, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Cebu, Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La Plaza, and online at Trunc.ph, Rustans.com, and Zalora.

HELLO GLOW'S SUN CARE STICK

Handout

Hello Glow recently unveiled the Sun Care Stick (P395), which promises to offer skin protection from UVA and UVB rays.

It is said to currently have the highest SPF rating in the local market at 60, and is safe to use before and after makeup application.

Hello Glow's Sun Care Stick is available in the brand's official stores in Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok, and Watsons and SM Beauty department stores nationwide.

IMONO X LOVI POE COLLECTION

Handout

Imono Jewelry in collaboration with brand ambassador Lovi Poe brings a collection that exudes ethereal and playful style.

The new collection showcases an array of bangles, necklaces, and rings crafted with 316L stainless steel and mixed with pearls and stones which can be styled in a variety of ways.

There are also gender-neutral designs, as well as couple rings that symbolize unity and love.

The new collection is available on Imono Jewelry's website and social media pages, as well as on its stores on Shopee and Lazada and in-store locations.

LEGO CERTIFIED STORE OPENS AT SHANGRI-LA

The newest Lego Certified Store (LCS) recently opened at Shangri-La Plaza, featuring the brand's latest store design and new experiences.

Among the new features include the curated stall, an area with opened Lego sets that visitors can touch and interact with. For this season, customers can have a firsthand look at the brand's Ninjago sets.

More details are available at the Ban Kee Bricks website as well as the Lego Certified Store's social media pages.

LEVI'S PRIDE 2023 COLLECTION

Handout

Levi's recently unveiled its Pride 2023 collection featuring a lavender-hued color palette to salute LGBTQIA+ activist groups of the 70s and 90s.

The brand is also making an annual $100,000 donation to Outright International, a global organization working to advance human rights for LGBTQIA+ people all over the world. For the Philippines, Levi's has partnered with Pantay – a youth-led lobbying community advocating for gender-transformative legislation in the Philippine Congress.

They will be joining the upcoming Pride PH Festival 2023 “LoveLaban” happening on June 24 at the Quezon City Memorial Circle. Levi's will be bringing its first-ever Pride Bus which aims to create a safe space for authentic and creative self-expression through various activities such as DIY placard painting, shirt printing and tailor shop customization services.

The country’s top drag queens, Eva Le Queen and Marina Summers will also be at the Pride Bus for a meet and greet photo op with their supporters and fans during the event.

The Levi’s Pride 2023 collection is available for purchase on the brand's website and in select stores nationwide.

LINEN & HOMES' DREAM SUITE

Linen & Homes has a new showroom along Perea Street in Legaspi Village, Makati.

Called the Dream Suite, it lets customers see and feel the sustainable fabric in products such as sheets, pillowcases, blankets, and mattress toppers and protectors.

Another corner features sleepwear such as pajamas and robes, as well as towels made from 100% eco-friendly bamboo terry and loomed to 700 grams per square meter.

Customers can mix and match the colors and prints, decide on softness, smoothness, and weight, and choose sleepwear to complete the experience.

PAULA'S CHOICE TURNS 28

Handout

Paula’s Choice is celebrating its 28th anniversary in the industry with special promotions for customers in the Philippines.

The brand is offering 25% off its exclusive anniversary kits such as the Glowing Essentials Kit (P4,875 from P6,500) for oil secretion and clogged and enlarged pores; the Dewy Results Kit (P5,625 from P7,500) for improved skin complexion; the Pore Refining Kit (P5,525 from P7,350) for enlarged pores and rough bumps; Advance Radiance Kit (P6,650 from P8,850) for anti-aging; and All Stars Sampler Kit (P2,175 from P2,900), which puts together four best-sellers in travel sizes.

Paula's Choice Philippines is also holding discount parties for different skin types. After the Oily to Combination Skin Party last June 6 to 13, it is offering deals for Normal to Dry Skin from June 19 to 25.

There will also be a 25% off sale on best-sellers from Paula's Choice from June 26 to 30, as well as freebies with a minimum spend of P5,000.

Paula's Choice products are available on the brand's Philippine website, with more details on its social media pages.

UNIQLO'S LIFEWEAR FOR ANY WEATHER

Handout

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo promises to be everyone's everyday companion, no matter the weather, with its line of LifeWear.

Among the featured products are outfits for men, women, and kids with AIRism, Cool Touch, and quick-drying technology to help absorb moisture and evaporate it quickly.

Also available are UV protection outfits to stay protected from the sun's harsh rays even while raining, and jackets for added warmth.

There are also Stretch DRY-EX clothes for training, workouts, and sports activities that help wearers stay fresh with lightweight fabric.

More details are available on Uniqlo Philippines' social media pages.