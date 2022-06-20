CCP main building to get a facelift

The escalators at the CCP Main Theater Lobby. Handout

MANILA -- The main building of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), which is turning 53 this year, is getting a facelift.

The three-year rehabilitation until 2025 will involve repairing structural weaknesses as well as updating building codes, among others.

CCP said P440 million has been earmarked for the first phase of the project, and P515 for the second part which will include the renovation of the hydraulic pit, freight elevators, and light and sound systems for the theaters.

"The Filipino audience deserves a national center of culture where they can enjoy the arts in comfortable surroundings redesigned for the times. Our artists need new and better stages and venues to showcase and display their talents and abilities," CCP president Arsenio Lizaso said in a statement.

"We need venues that can fit more modern productions, as well as globally-competitive staging facilities and equipment. We need training facilities for our actors, dancers and other performers," he added.

CCP said the rehabilitation of the main building will begin at the fourth floor, roof deck, and the Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino (CCP Little Theater).

This will be followed by the other floors, until the upper and lower basements until 2025.

"With the rehabilitated building, we can be at least assured that the structural health of the building will last 50 more years," said CCP chairperson Margie Moran-Floirendo.