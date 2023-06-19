Handout

MANILA -- This coming June 20 to July 2, there will be a special art exhibit at The Grove at Newport Mall in Parañaque featuring the paintings of Rodel Gonzalez.



If his name sounds familiar, that is because Gonzalez is the Side A band’s original vocalist; performing with the band for several years, cutting their debut album, after which he migrated to the United States.



During the lockdown to the COVID-19 pandemic, the original lineup came together to perform their old songs in an online and, later on, a live concert.



That reunion is dubbed as Side A Redux to differentiate it with its modern incarnation of which his brother, keyboardist Naldy Gonzalez, remains a part.



As today’s generation and music audience has learned more of some of Original Pilipino Music’s roots and classic artists, so do they get to know what Gonzalez has and is doing for a living.



Not only is he living his life on his terms, but he is also reliving his childhood to be exact. The three hobbies of his childhood – art, music, and comic books – have become his career.



Gonzalez, who resides in Florida, paints characters from the Disney, Star Wars, and now Marvel franchise. He obtained his license several years ago and by his own admission, it is a treat; one that as a young boy growing up in Manila never thought would be possible.



“I did read Marvel, DC, and our own local comics as a young boy,” shared Gonzalez from his home. “I love those comics as a young boy only can.”



Like Generation X to which Gonzalez belongs, he grew up also watching Disney films and Star Wars in the cinemas.



“Isn’t it incredible that these pop cultural icons that thrilled millions when I was a young boy remain a powerful force in today’s world?” he said during an interview prior to the first Side A Redux show in 2022.



“I do not consider myself as an animator, but more of a realist. I am lucky enough to relive my childhood heroes and put my own spin on these characters,” he added.



He went on to the University of Santo Tomas where he took up Fine Arts majoring in painting.

“I belong to a family of artists from my grandfather, Felix, to my dad, Rick, and now our generation,” he recounted. “All my brothers know how to paint and four of us decided to make a living out of it.”



“Although my brother Naldy and I started Side A in the mid-80s, I went back to art when I moved to Hawaii in 2002.”



Gonzalez has been with Disney for over 15 years and works from his home studio.



“I have the luxury to choose what I want on any given day,” he revealed. “As an artist, it is nice to jump from my own art genre to Disney and Star Wars pieces, and now, Marvel.” I consider this diversity a blessing.”



And now, there’s his solo art show. First last June 3 at COLLAB, Sheraton, and now at the Newport Mal where access is free for the public.



“I brought with me over a hundred pieces, mostly originals with some limited edition prints that are for sale,” bared Gonzalez, who also added that these exhibits were made possible by Newport World Resorts president and CEO Kingson Sian and Side A manager Lito Fugoso.



“I want to share with Filipinos what I do in the United States and that we can all shoot for the moon and your dreams which are endless. I want to inspire up-and-coming artists to follow their dreams.”