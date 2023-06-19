Food trade show IFEX posts double export sales

Handout

MANILA -- The recently concluded International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines surpassed its record export sales from last year, organizers said.

The 16th edition of the food trade show ran from May 26 to 28 at the World Trade Center in Pasay. It was organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry.

In a statement, CITEM said it saw a 52% increase in export sales or $162 million in actual and negotiated export sales compared with its 2022

edition, and attracted almost 9,500 local and international trade visitors and buyers.

Business-to-business meetings generated over $61 million in export sales, while visitors had P9.7 million in retail sales during the event.

Fruits and vegetables were the top export commodities with nearly $80 million generated in export sales, followed by snacks and crispy and savory food generating over $21 million.

"This year's IFEX has been outstanding as we have brought together the best-tasting and the highest-quality of food products and ingredients under one roof with representations from the regions of the Philippines," said CITEM executive director Dr. Edward Fereira.

"Through the event, we bridged more businesses together and improved our relations with our current partners as we gear toward responding to the growing demand for Asian and healthy food products like durian and ube," he added.