Raise your glass: 4 ways to toast dad on Father's Day 2021

For fathers whose idea of relaxing after a long day at work is enjoying a drink, here are a couple of ideas to help him chill out during Father’s Day

JOHNNIE WALKER

Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

Johnnie Walker invites dads and dads-to-be to keep walking as they offer limited edition bottles to celebrate the whisky's 200th anniversary, along with exclusive merchandise in collaboration with local streetwear brand Support Your Friends (SYF).

Johnnie Walker and Support Your Friends came up with a shirt, a tote bag, and a bucket hat to commemorate the milestone that complements the bottles' eye catching designs.

The Johnnie Walker 200th Anniversary Limited Edition Red Label at SRP P685; Black Label at SRP P1,440; and Gold Label Reserve at SRP P2,069, are available in all leading supermarkets nationwide and select e-commerce sites.

The Johnnie Walker x SYF shirt is available at SRP P1,200; the tote bag at P850; and the bucket hat for free with every purchase of the Johnnie Walker Black Label 200th Anniversary Limited Edition Design Bottle. All available only while stocks last at syf.ph

PATRON TEQUILA

Handout

Patron Tequila and Rare Food Shop have whipped up special tequila food pairing packages featuring chef Ed Bugia’s Fried Chicken Sisig with Patrón Añejo (P3,820.80), or chef Kel Zaguirre’s Scallop Udon with Patron Silver and Ginger Ale. Each kit comes with all the ingredients needed to make 2 portions of the dish, complete instructions, and a 750 ml bottle of the paired tequila.

Use the code SIMPLYPERFECT upon checkout of these bundles for a 10% discount at the Rare Food Shop e-commerce site.

NAKED GROUSE

Handout

What do you get when you mix Naked Grouse Blended Scotch and ginger ale? You get a Stormy Cocktail.

Make this for Dad with the Naked Grouse Stormy Cocktail Kit that includes Fever-Tree Ginger Ale, a 50 ml Miniature Naked Grouse sampler, a recipe card, and a 700ml bottle in a special gift box. The kit (P1,799.00) is available for a limited time at the Single Malt website.

LIQUOR.PH

Handout

Online purveyor liquor.ph has some choice bottles for Dad, now discounted for a limited time for Father’s Day. Check here for these offers and use the promo code FATHERSDAY upon check out.