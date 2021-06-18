Father's Day 2021: Meal deals and savory food gifts for Dad

MANILA -- Still thinking of ways to celebrate Father's Day this weekend? Here are some food deals you can check out.

BISTRO GROUP DISCOUNTS

The Bistro Group celebrates and honors Dads on their special day with a special 20% to 25% discount across 19 restaurant brands.

BFF cardholders get to avail of a 25% discount with the code BFFDADS25, while non-BFF cardholders can score a 20% discount with the code DADSTOGO20. Both are valid for pick-up/to go on June 19 and 20.

For those who want to dine in, BFF cardholders can avail of the

20% discount offer on June 20.

The Bistro Group is home to the following restaurants: TGIFRidays, Italianni's, Denny's, Hard Rock Café, Watami, Modern Shanghai, Bulgogi Brothers, Fish & Co, Red Lobster, Buffalo Wild Wings, Texas Roadhouse, Las Flores, Rambla, Tomatito, BCN, El Pollo Loco, ChowCiao, Savage, and The Test Kitchen.

CRAVINGS' FATHER'S DAY SET MENU

Available from June 19 to 20, Cravings' Father Day set menu can be enjoyed by four to six persons.

It includes Baby Back Ribs, Assorted Seafood Basket (golden fried Alaskan pollock, shrimps, and squid rings served with cocktail and tartare sauce), Truffle Mac and Cheese with mushrooms; side dishes (options include Coleslaw, Corn on the Cob and Bacon Rice Pilaf), and Frozen Chocolate Caramel Cake.

For inquiries, visit Cravings Philippines' website and social media pages.

DISCOVERY PRIMEA's FRENCH BISTRO-INSPIRED FEAST

This Father's Day, the culinary team of Discovery Primea has prepared a French bistro-inspired meal kit for an instant five-star celebration at home.

Priced at P5,000 nett, each meal kit is good for four to five persons. A bottle of Louis Jadot Beaujolais Village complements the meal for an additional P1,800 nett.

Discovery Primea's meal kid includes a selection of appetizers: Deviled Eggs with marinated roasted peppers, arugula, and crispy capers; Smoked Salmon "Rillettes" with crostini; Bistro Marinated Olives with citrus zest, olive oil and rosemary; Seared Calamari and Arugula Salad with roasted peppers; and Baked Mussels “Mornay” with parmesan crust.

Main course is a serving of US Angus Beef "Petite Roast" with black peppercorn sauce "poivrade." Customers can choose from a selection of side dishes including Potato Gratin Dauphinoise with Emmental cheese; Glazed Haricots Verts with garlic and walnuts; and Glazed Carrots, pearl onions and mushrooms.

The meal ends with "Tarte au Chocolat" with vanilla English cream, with each dad getting a box of Brown Butter and Whisky Madeleines.

The at-home meal kit is available on June 18 to 20. Orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance. For inquiries, e-mail primea.restaurants@discovery.com.ph.

EASTWEST FOOD PROMOS

EastWest credit card holders can get sweet deals when they celebrate Father's Day at select dining partners.

The deals are offered at Firehouse pizza (40% off), Bistro Charlemagne (buy one, get one Vietnamese spring rolls), Burgoo (free Friday Fish Fry for a minimum purchase of P750 and a beverage order), and Gumbo (free Petite Oops Jumpin' Fish and Chips for a minimum purchase of P750 and a beverage order).

EastWest credit card holders also get a P300 discount on Boozy for a minimum spend of P2,000 when they use the promo code EWB300 until July 31.

MIMI AND BROS' DAD BOX

BGC comfort food restaurant Mimi & Bros is offering a Dad Box jsut in time for Father's Day.

Priced at P2,100, the Dad Box includes Mimi & Bros' signature Fried Chicken, Pork Ribs, Buffalo Wings, and a Sausage, with Sweet Corn and Pickles as the sides.

It also comes with a free 300-ml bottle of Bombay Sapphire Gin.

Orders should be made one day in advance through the Mimi & Bros account on Facebook.

NEW WORLD MAKATI'S YUM CHA FOR DADS

For Father's Day, New World Makai Hotel is offering an all-you-can-eat dim sum feast of Jasmine's best-selling favorites.

All dads who dine on Father's Day will also receive a special gift.

Crispy pork belly – an add-on dish which is now part of the promo rate just for Father's Day – is complemented by an array of appetizers, dim sum, main courses, and dessert.

The Father's Day Yum Cha is available for lunch and dinner on June 20 and is priced at P1,288 nett per person, inclusive of free-flowing iced tea or one round of local beer.

For inquiries, join New World Makati's Viber app community.

NOVOTEL'S KING OF THE GRILL PACKAGE

Novotel Manila Araneta City is offering a King of the Grill package via Take Me Out just in time for Father's Day.

Priced at P2,500, the set is good for two to three persons. It includes a cheese board or El Dorado salad, two pieces ready-to cook striploin steaks (at 300 grams each), and a featured dessert from Indulge Gelato.

For inquiries, email H7090-FB1@accor.com.