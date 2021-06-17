Father's Day 2021: Coffee-flavored desserts and other sweet treats for Dad

MANILA -- Looking for a delicious gift for Dad this weekend? We've got you covered.

Here are sweet treats that will surely bring a smile on your father's face.

This list is arranged alphabetically.

CRAVINGS' FATHER'S DAY CAKE

Cravings is offering a special cake just for Father's Day -- a rich and dense Chocolate Caramel Cake in three layers an 8-inch square.

Customers can also opt for the regular 8-inch round Classic Chocolate Caramel Cake with a personalized message.

For pre-orders and inquiries, details are available on Cravings' social media pages.

EDSA SHANGRI-LA's GENTLEMEN'S AFTERNOON SET

Edsa Shangri-La hotel is inviting customers to treat their dads to a special Gentlemen’s Afternoon Tea Set which includes a delectable selection of cakes, treats, pastries, and savories, presented in a beautiful three-tier box.

Priced at P1,750 net, it is available for takeout for the whole month of June.

Executive pastry chef Martin Frowd has also created four limited edition Father's Day 8-inch specialty cakes at P1,450 net.

Other sweets and treats including boozy cupcakes, spiked macarons, a box of pralines, chocolate praline banana bread with chocolate cigar, and personalized chocolate frame with dad’s photo are also available.

Edsa Shangri-La also has Father's Day bespoke hampers and gifts, starting at P1,860 net. Customers can choose from a wine and praline set, a suitcase of cookies, chocolate hampers, and a bottle of whisky or wine plus chocolates, presented in an elegant Shangri La box.

For inquiries, visit Edsa Shangri-La's social media pages.

KRISPY KREME'S COFFEE GLAZE CAKE DONUTS

Krispy Kreme recently launched its Coffee Glaze Cake Donuts, which come in three flavors.

These include Caramel Macchiato, which is topped with whipped Kreme and caramel sauce; Kaffe Mocha, which is topped with Tiramisu glaze and chocolate shavings and dusted with cocoa powder; and Kaffe Latte, which is topped with whipped cream and tiramisu glaze, lightly finished off with cinnamon powder.

The Coffee Glaze Cake Donuts are priced at P55 each, and may also be bought as boxes of 3, 6, 12, and 24.

These are available for dine-in, take-out, curbside and in-store pick-up, drive-thru, or delivery via Krispy Kreme's website and hotline, as well as GrabFood, Foodpanda, Mangan, OrderMo, and Groover.

MAX'S MALAGOS TRIPLE TREAT CAKE

Just in time for Father's Day, Max's introduced its Malagos Triple Treat Cake, made with the country's most-awarded Malagos chocolate.

The cake has layers of chocolate fudge cake, mocha, and vanilla chiffon filled in between with mocha buttercream and Malagos chocolate mousse. The cake likewise is coated with more Malagos chocolate mousse frosting and melted chocolate ganache, and decorated with piped mocha and cocoa butter cream on top.

The Malagos Triple Treat is already open for pre-order and will be available starting June 18 in Luzon stores, except for Palawan and Bicol.

Orders can be made through Max's website or at any Max's branch nationwide. More details are available on the restaurant's Facebook page.

THEO AND BROM'S TABLEYAMISU A LA RAGAZZON

For Father's Day, Theo and Brom has come up with a new dessert that combines the Italian tiramisu with its best-selling Tableya Filipina.

Called Tableyamisu A La Ragazzon, it is draped in mascarpone cheese and layered with the brand's Pistoccus di Fonni (Sardinian version of ladyfingers), and is dusted with 24k gold shavings.

The dessert is available in two flavors. The Tableyamisu Caffè (P1,499) is closest to the traditional tiramisu with barako coffee notes, while the Tableyamisu Cioccolato (P1,599) is a light but chocolatey melt-in-your-mouth treat.

Early bird offers for the single pack or twin pack option (P2,499) are now available, with more details on Theo and Brom's website and social media pages.

THE PENINSULA MANILA'S GIANT TIRAMISU TUB CAKE

The Peninsula Manila is letting dads have their cake and share them, too, with the hotel's Giant Tiramisu Tub Cake.

Good for 12 people, the cake consists of Savoie Biscuit, amaretto, mascarpone, and ristretto.

It can be purchased at The Peninsula Boutique P2,490 per tub until June 20.

The Peninsula Manila also has a new line of alcohol-infused ice creams and sorbets for Dad to enjoy like Boozy Irish (Brownies and Bailey's Irish Cream Swirl Ice Cream), Dark and Stormy (Dark Chocolate, Pecans, and Glenmorangie Whisky Ice Cream), Tickled Pink (Grapefruit and Campari Sorbet), and Papa's Secret (Banana, Passion Fruit, and Don Papa Rum Sorbet) at P490 per pint.

More details are available on the hotel's social media pages.