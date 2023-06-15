The alternate cast members of 'Lungs', from left clockwise; Sab Jose, Brian Sy, Justine Pena, (seated) Reb Atadero. Handout

MANILA -- After successfully directing Repertory Philippines “Carousel” late last year, producer-director Toff de Venecia has never been busy again in the local theater community as his co-owned and co-managed company, The Sandbox Collective, returns to continue its pandemic aborted festival.

Nearly a year after the return of live shows and theater, the Sandbox Collective’s Sandbox Fest 2023 will stage two Duncan MacMillan’s plays, “Every Brilliant Thing” and “Lungs” as twin bill productions starting June 17 to July 15 at the Zobel de Ayala Recital Hall of the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Bonifacio Global City.

“Lungs” is a two-hander about the anxieties of bringing a child into a world beset with global warming, a down economy and political unrest. It marked the theater debut of Kapamilya actor Jake Cuenca when it premiered in 2018 with Sandbox Collective co-producer Sab Jose. Gabs Santos played Cuenca’s alternate. It was directed by Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan.

This year, Brian Sy and Justine Peña have joined the show as one of the new couples. Jose reprises her role as she alternates with Peña and co-star alongside Reb Atadero. This time, “Lungs” is being directed by Caisa Borromeo, who was assistant director of Pamintuan in the 2018 run.

“Every Brilliant Thing” is an interactive one-person show about mental health and all the brilliant things in the world worth living for. Directed by Jenny Jamora, it had a full run in 2019, starring Teresa Herrera and Kakki Teodoro as alternates.

In 2020, Sandbox was supposed to feature the two as twin bill productions. When the government issued the first Luzon-wide lockdown middle of March in 2020, “Every Brilliant Thing” had just run for one weekend while “Lungs” had not yet opened.

We had an exclusive online conversation with De Venecia. Here are excerpts.

Q: In an interview you mentioned about the estate of Duncan McMillan encouraging localization of his plays or wherever you deemed it appropriate, is it OK to ask how specific these adjustments would be? Am referring to the English version.

De Venecia: “A lot of references in the show, particularly the brilliant things in ‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ were very topical and of the moment at that time it was created. And when we did it in 2019, and briefly in 2020 before the pandemic, a lot of them still resonated. Now, the Gen Zs have come of age and will be coming to see our plays. So in collaboration with our director Jenny Jamora and our actors, we’ll be working on some textual updates to find a sweet spot.

“The same holds true for ‘Lungs’. We’ll find these in the course of rehearsals leading up to opening night. But the current version of the show being performed already features some updates based on the Old Vic and Brooklyn Academy of Music runs which Duncan worked on with Claire Foy and Matt Smith.

Q: Who thought of doing the Filipino translation? Was the idea being considered in the pre-pandemic runs pa?

De Venecia: “It’s something that’s always been in the back of my head, especially as it came up during one of our talkbacks in 2019 and some audience feedback. That Kakki can’t join us for the closing weekend and we’d need an alternate for Teresa due to COVID considerations, we thought that this might be an opportunity to incubate a Filipino version.

“Jenny suggested Guelan Luarca and I’ve always been a huge fan of his work, and we’re excited to receive his first draft this week. As to the performer, it’s also been suggested in the past to perform the show from a male POV and even a queer POV. Who better than Jon Santos to fill in the role! He’d seen the show before and resonated with the material and is a fan of Jenny’s directorial work as well. This marks his reunion with both Jenny and Teresa since Atlantis’ ‘Dogeaters.’

Teresa Herrera, Jon Santos and Kakki Teodoro as alternates in 'Every Brilliant Thing.' Handout

Q: So is the Filipino translation going to be set in the Philippines? And the character of Jon Santos referring to all things Philippines?

De Venecia: “Yes, both English and Filipino 'EBT' are set in the Philippines actually as it is encouraged by the playwright to localize and contextualize.”

Q: Was Jon handpicked for the role or may audition pa?

De Venecia: “He was handpicked for the role! Jenny and the Sandbox team are so thrilled and honored that he said yes! Jon is amazing - a brilliant thing himself!”

Q: How about with Justine Peña, Reb Atadero and Brian Sy?

De Venecia: “We auditioned Justine, Reb and Brian and are so thrilled to have them be part of #SandboxFest2023.”

Q: In an earlier interview, the actors said this is the best time to stage these two plays because the issues on mental health have become prevalent after the pandemic. So what’s your opinion on this?

De Venecia: “We still have the rights to these two plays and are obligated by the estate to perform them. We’re grateful that they extended the validity as the Philippines unlike other countries was delayed in terms of reopening our theaters. We hope to be able to present new work and other shows by the next year at the very least."

Q: Anything to add with regards Sandbox Collective like future productions? The return of “Himala” or “Dani Girl”?

De Venecia: “We’ll do our best with Sandbox Fest 2023 since we’re all exercising that muscle again. Some of the producing muscles have atrophied. But hopefully the festival does well and we can plan for a 2024 season.”