MANILA – Two years after Doris Bigornia’s cats drew viewers’ attention, it was the turn of Alvin Elchico’s dog to momentarily take over their TeleRadyo show.

On Thursday — while the “SRO” hosts were discussing the spike in the prices of goods and services, and the sacrifices the public has been forced to make — Elchico’s dog, Leleey, was frolicking in the sofa behind him.

“Si Leleey parang wala namang isinasakripisyo sa buhay,” the broadcaster said. “Si daddy ’yung nagsa-sacrifice. Ikaw wala lang. Pahila-hilata. Kain-kain.”

Later, Elchico held Leleey on his lap while doing an interview.

In 2020, Bigornia’s cats, Bella and Nala, were caught fighting while “SRO” aired live, a funny moment that went viral.

Bigornia and Elchico have mostly been holding their show virtually since the health crisis started and ABS-CBN non-renewal of the franchise.