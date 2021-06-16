What to expect from Manila Koreatown in Malate

The Manila Koreatown committee. Handout



MANILA -- The Manila City Council and the South Korean Embassy have partnered to put up a hub for everything Korean in Malate.

Called Manila Koreatown, the officially sanctioned community will feature activities such as the Korean Food and Drink Festival (Bibimbap Festival), Korean Restaurants Festival, and Danoje Festival.

A sculpture design competition for Manila Koreatown's arc was also held recently, with the screening committee set to unveil their chosen design to the public soon.

Also part of the lineup of events is a beauty pageant called Mr. and Miss Manila Koreatown, and community pantries.

"The Manila Koreatown is meant to showcase Korean culture right in the nation's capital. This will also strengthen our relationship with Korea. And I am pretty sure that this project will be supported by both the Filipino and Korean communities," Manila 2nd district councilor Uno Lim, the principal author of Manila Koreatown, said in a statement.

"Thank you to the Manila City Council and to our Mayor Isko Moreno who approved this ordinance," he added.

Aside from cultural activities, visitors of Manila Korea Town can also look forward to seeing their favorite Korean artists live in concerts and movie and television series tours.

Organizers dropped popular names such as Blackpink, BTS, Lee Min Ho, Hyun Bin, and Son Ye-jin, although they have yet to give details on their supposed appearances in Manila.

