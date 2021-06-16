Travel shorts: Boracay Station Zero package, new ship, and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos​.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

2GO INTRODUCES NEW SHIP

Handout

Sea travel provider 2GO Travel recently unveiled the MV 2GO Maligaya, which operates on a Manila-Cebu-Cagayan de Oro route. It is expected to do round trips twice a week, leaving Manila every Wednesday and Sunday.

Passengers can enjoy cruise ship-like amenities such as private hotel room accommodations, grand lobby, spacious lounge areas, and restaurants.

2GO ensured that it observes proper health and safety protocols such as regular disinfection and sanitation of all vessels and ports of call. Passengers are required to wear personal protective equipment such as face masks and face shields, and to practice social distancing from check-in, boarding, and disembarkation at all times.

Accommodation types at the MV 2GO Maligaya include the state room, business premium, tourist premium, business class, tourist class, and the tatami. The rooms and common areas have wider spaces and open-air options for better air ventilation. Passengers also have the choice to book a single room to themselves or their family.

More details are available on 2GO's website.

AGODA'S SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL TRENDS SURVEY

Easy identification of sustainable eco-friendly travel options, limited use of single-use plastics, and financial incentives for accommodation providers who maximize energy efficiencies are the top three additional measures needed to make travel more sustainable, according to Agoda’s Sustainable Travel Trends Survey.

Establishing more protected areas to limit tourist numbers and removal of single-use bathroom amenities round out the top five global measures.

The findings from the survey also revealed globally that overtourism and pollution of beaches and waterways are the top two concerns of the impact of tourism, with deforestation and energy inefficiencies (including overconsumption of electricity/water) ranking joint third.

Filipinos' concerns are ranked a bit differently with polluted beaches and waterways being the top concern of 26%, followed by overtourism (24%). Single-use plastics in destination accommodations and deforestation rank third at 14% each.

When asked what they would pledge to do better in a post-COVID travel scenario, the top responses globally were: manage their waste including using less single-use plastics; switch off the aircon and lights when leaving their accommodation; and always look for eco-friendly accommodation.

For their part, Filipinos' top two pledges were to patronize eco-friendly accommodations and to manage their waste such as by using less single-use plastics, at 49% each. Twenty-six percent are pledging to shop local, while 25% are pledging to switch off the air conditioner and lights when they leave the room when they travel in the future.

More details are available on Agoda's website.

CRIMSON RESORT AN SPA BORACAY TEAMS UP WITH AIRTAXI.PH

Handout

Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay has teamed up with the private flight company Airtaxi.ph to organize the Station Zero Bubble, a private direct route between Boracay, Manila, and Cebu.

Guests booking Crimson Boracay's Station Zero Bubble will be able to fly directly into the property without having to go through the airport or the jetty. Their accommodation for the trip is a Signature Beachfront Villa with its own plunge pool, fully equipped with world-class comforts and amenities.

Travelers will be flying out from Manila or Cebu via Airtaxi.ph’s private terminal aboard a Cessna Turbo 206H, a state-of-the-art light aircraft equipped with autopilot and night flying features. Only four passengers will be accommodated on each flight.

Upon arrival, guests get served with a healthy drink and can enjoy a complimentary mini-bar item. They can also get 15% off on various sports and leisure activities, including massages and therapies at the AUM Spa as well as 50% off on selected drinks at J's Pool Bar between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Those who avail of the promo are also entitled to P7,000 in resort credits they can use for dining, leisure activities, and spa procedures. They also have free access to the on-site fitness center, swimming pools, and the resort's beachfront. Daily breakfast for two is also included in the package.

Package rates start from P204,000 net for two, and travelers can choose between the three-night/four-day Daydreaming in Paradise package or the four-night/five-day Sun-kissed Boracay Escape package. Either one may be availed until December 25, 2021.

More details are available on Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay's website.

THE FARM RECEIVES HEALING CERTIFICATION FROM GERMANY

Handout

The Farm at San Benito in Batangas recently received a Healing Certification from Healing Hotels of the World in Germany.

This shows that the medical wellness resort passed the comprehensive healing excellence criteria, which is not limited to COVID-19 safety measures required in their respective regions.

It also means that the hotel is recognized for its "commitment to healing on both a safety and holistic level."

The Farm has come up with an Immune Support and Post-COVID Recovery Program both for those who wish to increase their fighting chance against the infection, and those who have gotten well but are suffering from what is known as "Post-COVID Syndrome," which is characterized by loss of taste and smell, fatigue, difficulty breathing, muscle and joint pains as well as digestive issues.

The Farm also offers other medically-supervised, science-based programs such as Holistic Detox Cleanse, Radiation Detox, Mental Health, Pain Management, Weight Management, Diabetes Prevention, Heart Health, Holistic Cancer Care, Sleep Induction, Smoking Cessation, and more.