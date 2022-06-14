Screengrab from MIQ's YouTube page

Fuschia Anne Ravena hopes to "spread the message of love and equality" as the Philippines' representative in Miss International Queen (MIQ), which is considered the largest beauty pageant for transgender women.

In her intro video released on the MIQ YouTube page, Ravena said being accepted by her family is the "best gift I've received throughout my trans journey."

"To have the people you love the most not only accept and respect your choices in life but also support them in every step of the way truly helped me to be fully the best version of myself," she said.

Ravena hopes to use the MIQ platform to address misconceptions about transgender women, and encourage respect for people's differences.

"The trans community still has so much to go in the fight for equality. And to be given this moment to speak up, I really want to maximize this opportunity and make a difference as much as I can," she said.

"I really hope that with this journey I'll be able to spread the word of acceptance, respect, and love. Let's celebrate being who we are and let's spread the message of love and equality," she ended.

Watch her intro video below:

Ravena is aiming for the country's third Miss International Queen crown, after Trixie Maristela in 2015 and Kevin Balot in 2012.

She is already in Thailand for the Miss International Queen 2022 coronation night, which will be held on June 25.