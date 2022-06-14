Handout

MANILA -- After hosting online editions in 2020 and 2021, Fete de la Musique is returning to live events this month.

This year's edition is themed "Tara Allez," or "let's go" in both colloquial Filipino ("tara") and French ("allez").

It will feature a series of live celebrations in Metro Manila, Palawan, Baguio, Cebu, and Siargao.

"We're excited to bring the Fete de la Musique celebrations back to the beautiful places of the Philippines," said Xavier Leroux, executive director of Alliance Francaise de Manille, which organized the event with the Embassy of France to the Philippines, B Side Productions, and Department of Tourism (DOT).

The main stage for Fete de la Musique 2022 will be at the Puerta Real Gardens in Intramuros on June 25, with performances from Cheats, The Itchyworms, Lola Amour, and Anima Tierra. There will also be a special number by Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas featuring Curtismith, Toni B., Faye Yupano, and Zsaris.

Organizers have also teamed up with various partners for other festivities which include Lokal Lab for the Siargao Stage on June 21 in Santa Fe Beachfront Playground; Kalye Artisano x Lio Estate for the El Nido Stages on June 26 and 28 both in Kalye Artisano; and Melt Records x Alliance Francaise de Cebu for the Cebu Stages on June 25 in Draft Punk and June 26 in La Vie.

French artists Marc Fichel, DJ Blutch, and Maxime Cozic will also be flying in from Paris to perform around the country.

On top of these, Fete de la Musique has partnered with over 30 independently produced pocket stages in Metro Manila for simultaneous shows on June 24.

Participating venues include Alchemy Bistro Bar, Archipelago Makati, Boogie, Braiser’s The Village Cafe in Paranaque, Commune, Craven's Bar and Restaurant, Dear Adam Sweet Lucy, Elements Boutique Hotel, Futur:st, H&J Restaurant, Kampai, La Collina, Leisure HQ, OTO, Pardon My French, Pura Vida Manila, Saguaro Bar and Cafe, Skinny Mike’s Sports Bar in BGC, The Apartment, The Green Door, The Astbury, The Social on Ebro, The Spirits Library, Topic, Thumbayan Grill, White Banana, WYP, and Z Hostel.

Some performers include Basically Saturday Night, Johnny Alegre, Ean Mayor of UDD, Coffeebreak Island with Bing Austria and Tuesday Vargas, Tropical Depression, Apartel, Mulan, and Samantha Nicole.

"Now that the Philippines is open to fully-vaccinated individuals from all over the world, there’s no better time than now to explore our islands, and immerse in our vibrant arts, music, and culture," said DOT assistant secretary for branding and marketing communications Howard Uyking.