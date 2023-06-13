How Juan Luna's long-lost masterpiece was found

MANILA -- The long-lost masterpiece of renowned painter Juan Luna is finally back in the Philippines and is now on display at the Ayala Museum in Makati City.

Dubbed the "Hymen, oh Hymeenèe," the painting was last seen in public more than a century ago.

Regarded as the "Holy Grail of Philippine Art," it features a Roman wedding from Luna's perspective.

In an interview with ANC’s “Headstart” on Tuesday, art collector Jaime de Leon shared the story on how he was able to discover it after years of searching for the painting.

“Anyone who has a fascination with Juan Luna would know this painting. People have seen this in black and white, in prints, in engravings, in the books in the 19th century that has something to do with art,” he began his narration.

“On my part, it was my quest to find it. But, of course, there was no lead. No one told me where it was. But I heard about this sometime about 15 years ago from Dr. Eleuterio Pascual, who has seen this during the 1980s about 50 years ago. He told me how beautiful this painting was. But it was always in my consciousness that this painting exists and not burned during the war.”

In his quest to find it, de Leon said he literally knocked on doors just to see if the painting was there.

“What was told to me, it was in a titled family, a family who were dukes and duchess and counts and countess. I have this album, this book of the nobilities of Spain and France. I am a little makapal ang mukha so I tried to get in touch with all these titled people, knocking on their doors just to look for this Holy Grail of Art,” he said.

But it wasn’t until 2014 when he finally found it.

“I got a call that I had to be by the doorstep of a home at 10 a.m. in Spain. So I went and there I was in an aristocratic home. I was ushered into the drawing room and when the door opened, I saw what I couldn’t believe,” he said.

According to de Leon, he had to befriend some people to get him to these noble families and to their homes.

When he finally acquired it in 2014 after a series of negotiations, he brought it back to the Philippines in 2017 but only kept it in a crate until last year.

The painting is now display at the Ayala Museum in commemoration of the Philippines' 125th Independence Day on June 12.

