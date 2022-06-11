Shanon Tampon wins 1st runner up in Miss Elite 2022

MANILA – Philippine bet Shanon Tampon proudly raised the country’s flag in Egypt as she went home to win first runner up at the Miss Elite 2022 Saturday (Manila time).

The 25-year-old beauty queen just fell short behind the eventual winner Deep Supriyam of India, who became the second titleholder of the new pageant.

Other winners were Valeria Sizova of Australia (2nd runner up), Venezuela’s Yanuaria Verde (3rd runner up), and Caterina Bernal of Argentina.

Tampon also took home the Miss Elite Asia and Best in Evening Gown awards.

For her national costume, the Pinay beauty took inspiration from the golden Kinarra vessel which was found in Surigao in 1981.

“The Kinnara is a mythical creature depicted as a woman with a beautiful face and a slender body with wings,” Tampon’s caption revealed.

Tampon also said it symbolizes viciousness to adults, gentleness to children, and undying devotion to children.

