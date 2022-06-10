Working at the beach? This Boracay property gives you a scenic ‘workation’ setup

'Workation' setup appeared to have worked in favor of the new township project of Megaworld in one of the finest beach destinations in the world, Boracay Island. Handout

BORACAY -- Among the handful of realizations the world had in the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic is the idea of working away from the office.

The series of lockdowns across the globe, including the Philippines, gave birth to the “work from home” setup and virtual meetings and classes where work carries on while limiting face-to-face interactions.

Two years into the pandemic, it is safe to say that the public has adapted to the “new normal” situation -- now, capitalizing on the eased quarantine restrictions.

Tourism in the country is getting its heartbeat back after being clamped down and travel-deprived Filipinos are raring to visit attractions in different parts of the archipelago while bringing their work with them.

This current setup appeared to have worked in favor of the new township project of Megaworld in one of the finest beach destinations in the world, Boracay Island.

‘Workation’ while lounging on Boracay shore

The Boracay Newcoast boasts a massive beach front that is ready for guests who are planning to work while on vacation. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Adapting to the needs of the Filipino market, Boracay Newcoast is a 150-hectare tourism development that offers not only relaxation in the famous island but also a new location to accomplish office work.

“How could you ask for more if you have the breeze from the sea, if you have the perfect view of the ocean,” asked Elmar Lina, general manager of Savoy Hotel Boracay, one of the three homegrown hotels of Megaworld.

“So you can comfortably work without inconvenience that you may face while doing Zoom meetings, while working overtime. There’s no other place on the island that provides the same.”

Catering to guests who are bringing their to-dos on a vacation, Boracay Newcoast provides WiFi connection along its shoreline which will keep everyone connected to the digital space.

Worry less about the limited battery life of laptops or smartphones as sockets along the coast are also made available for guests.

While the location of the Newcoast is away from the main white beach, it is just as beautiful with its turquoise-colored water facing the Sibuyan Sea.

To indulge their guests with the same Boracay vibe along Stations 1, 2, and 3, Boracay Newcoast put up kiosks on the beach selling food, alcoholic drinks, cocktails, coffee, milk tea, and souvenirs.

“We call them merchants. All merchants here are local-based. It's a mixture of food, souvenirs, and dessert. The main objective is to basically cover a little of everything that they can find from the front beach,” Ann Ruth Palijo of Boracay Newcoast Commercial Administration, Inc. said.

Meanwhile, there are also 80 units to be leased out for different brands to open their businesses inside the tourism development but Megaworld is prioritizing local shops first before opening it to the Manila-based companies.

What to enjoy in Boracay Newcoast

Guests of the Boracay Newcoast can enjoy a variety of food selections, majestic view of the sunrise, scenic photo backgrounds, sports and water activities, and spa. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News     

Since the Boracay Newcoast management sees the “workation” as a possible permanent setup moving forward, it already introduced a package for guests staying in the property to work.

“We are looking to sustain. People are used to it already. Working from home setup, it will be there. It will be part of our day-to-day working activities. This workation will really work in the long run,” Lina shared.

In the recently available package, Newcoast offers a minimum of 7 nights stay in two of its hotels, Savoy and Belmont, that ranges from P3,900 to P4,500 per night – adjusted also due to the health crisis.

A month's stay would further decrease the price to P2,500 per night or around P70,000 in total. Included in the package are breakfast, complimentary discount in spa, and free use of non-motorized sports activities.

As the entire Boracay township occupies 12% of the entire Boracay Island, vans are available for guests to use to roam around the development that has its own village, hotels, condominiums, condotels, a commercial district, and a shophouse district.

Even tourists from outside of the property can visit the Boracay Newcoast and use their free vans without paying extra fees as long as they have booked a service inside the resort. Vans also regularly transport guests to and from D-Mall.

Megaworld is also eyeing to have sustainable e-bicycles and e-jeeps in the future, according to JR Abustan, SAVP - head of sales & marketing, Boracay Newcoast & Paragua Coastown.

In-house guests can also enjoy scattered seating areas not just within the coves but also in different parts of the property.

They can visit one of its main attractions which is the “Keyhole”, a cave-like rock formation where you can best catch the sunrise.

Newcoast is situated on the eastern side of the island, hence, it has the beautiful view of the sunrise, as opposed to the sunset in the more known western part of Boracay.

Meanwhile, Boracay Newcoast is ironing out its papers to get the green light from authorities to allow pets within the premises.

“It’s not actually easy to roll that out. But we embrace that concept to be a pet-friendly accommodation on the island. We will be the first. We have to make it happen,” Lina said.

The township project is also bike-friendly – tourists can also rent mechanical bicycles to tour around the area and even visit the view deck where they can see the entire Megaworld property.

Boracay Newcoast as a community

The Boracay Newcoast is a 150-hectare tourism development, having its own village, hotels, condominiums, condotels, commercial district, and shophouse district. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

In the pipeline, Megaworld plans to build a supermarket, several schools, and even its own medical center, especially because they have four condominium buildings, a cluster of condotels, and an exclusive village.

“We are in negotiations with some schools. 'Yung isa European, 'yung isa nursery and senior high. Since it’s a township dapat talaga self-sufficient. When you’re inside here, 'yung feeling na you don’t really have to go out of the township,” Palijo explained.

They also take pride in being the only urban development in the island that gives out titles to property and village lot owners.

“80% are not titled (in Boracay Island) which makes our property here quite rare,” Abustan added.

Surprisingly, there was a real demand on property investment amid the pandemic, according to Abustan, with 98% of its village and commercial district having been sold already.

“Actually nung pandemic, the plan's preference shifted. Normally, they would prefer somewhere near the workplace and now you can work naman pala on the beach. So there’s a big shift,” he continued.

Abustan also revealed that most of the buyers are within the 35-50 years old age bracket.

“Because of the pandemic, people realized they need fresh air, open space talaga. Younger ones are more aware now of putting their money on investment. Win-win e. They can have their retirement here,” Abustan said.

It was an easy sell for Megaworld, indeed. Just like Miami Beach and Santorini in Greece, it is definitely thrilling to have the world’s best island – Boracay – as your address.