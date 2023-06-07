Pinoy hangout Gimik Repulik is back in Las Vegas

(Left to right) Gimik Republik's Chris Flores, Jessie Claudio, Geraldine Zheng, John Claudio, and Jessica Claudio. Handout

After closing down at the height of the pandemic, Gimik Republik is back in Las Vegas.

Opened in 2019, Gimik Republik has become a hangout spot for Filipinos who long for a taste of home. The restaurant offers comforting dishes and street food delicacies with beer and OPM songs from a live band.

It closed for a while like many other businesses that were affected by the COVID-19 lockdowns, and came back to a fresh start earlier this year.

The two-day launch featured Filipino performers and bands such as Heroes of the Day, The Playlist LV, Left Arm Scar, Vegas Pnoy Band, and the Hausband, as well as Teddy Corpuz of "It's Showtime" and Gladys Guevarra, formerly of "Eat Bulaga."

On regular days, Gimik Republik has promos like Happy Hours, where guests can get 50% off on local beers and select appetizers; and Industry Night, which offers price cuts for service workers every Tuesday.

The restaurant, located at 3650 S. Decatur Blvd., is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.