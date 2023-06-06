Da Vinci AI exhibit coming to Manila in August

A glimpse of "Wisdom of Da Vinci: An Immersive AI Experience." BGC Immersive website

MANILA -- An immersive artificial intelligence (AI) exhibit featuring the works of Leonardo Da Vinci is heading to Manila this year.

Dubbed "Wisdom of Da Vinci: An Immersive AI Experience," the exhibit uses "billions of data pieced together as paint and algorithm as a brush."

It promises a multi-sensory experience, with Da Vinci's works interpreted by AI.

BGCimmersive_ Wisdom of Da Vinci from ONE BHS on Vimeo.

The upcoming showcase is a collaboration between the Istanbul-based creative new media studio Ouchhh and Bonifacio High Street (BHS).

It will run at the third level of One BHS mall in Taguig from August to October. Tickets may be purchased at the BGC Immersive website, with rates at P975 per adult and P780 per student.

In 2019, One BHS hosted "Van Gogh Alive" by Melbourne-based Grande Exhibitions. The exhibit brought Vincent van Gogh’s paintings to life through digital renditions.