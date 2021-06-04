Filipino lecturer among new Harvard Public Health Review managing editors

Photo from Jeconiah Louis Dreisbach.

MANILA — A young Filipino lecturer from De La Salle University has been accepted as one of the newest managing editors of the Harvard Public Health Review, a peer-reviewed journal.

Jeconiah Louis Dreisbach from General Santos City, 25, will be helping the journal in processing submitted manuscripts for a year and he is hoping to make it inclusive and diverse.

“Isang taon ang trabaho ko sa HPHR at bilang managing editor, hinahangad ko na dumami pa ang submissions mula sa tinatawag na Global South countries (o developing world), lalo na sa mga bansa sa Southeast Asia na kasalukuyang underrepresented sa publikasyon,” he told ABS-CBN News.

(I will be working at HPHR for one year and as managing editor, I aim to increase submissions from so-called Global South countries (or developing world), especially in Southeast Asian countries that are currently underrepresented in publication.)

“Kaya I'm also reaching out to Filipino and Southeast Asian public health researchers and social scientists para malaman nila may publication na katulad ng HPHR at hindi lamang ito limitado sa mga mag-aaral ng Harvard,” he added.

(So I'm also reaching out to Filipino and Southeast Asian public health researchers and social scientists so that they know there is a publication similar to HPHR and it is not just limited to Harvard students.)

He said that having journals from underrepresented countries will help resolve public health matters.

“Mahalaga na mailathala ang mga pananaliksik mula sa mga underrepresented countries sapagkat magkakaroon ng holistikong pagtingin at datos ang mga future researchers kapag nabasa nila ang mga published researches,” he said.

(It is important to publish research from underrepresented countries because future researchers will have a holistic view and data when they read published researches.)

“Karaniwan kasing makikita rin mismo sa mga publikasyong ito ang pagsusuri ng mga eksperto sa mga isyung panlipunan, lalo na sa public health issues, at kung paano matutugunan ang mga problema na kanilang kinakaharap.”

(It is also common for these publications to include experts' analysis of social issues, especially public health issues, and how to address the problems they face.)

He has previously published works at other leading public health journals like the Journal of Public Health (Oxford University Press) and the Asia-Pacific Journal of Public Health.

Some of his works discussed the vital role of language for public health and public health policies of Vietnam to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

