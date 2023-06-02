Patricia Javier (wearing pink) poses for a photo with her son, Mister Teen International 2023 Robert Douglas Walcher. Facebook: Mister /Miss Teen International & Mister/Miss Pre Teen International

The son of actress-beauty queen Patricia Javier and American chiropractor Rob Walcher recently won an international pageant.

Robert Douglas Walcher IV, 16, was proclaimed Mister Teen International at the TOT Academy in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.

He was crowned by Javier herself, who holds the 2019 Noble Queen of the Universe title in 2019, as seen in a video posted on the pageant's Facebook page.

In an interview with the entertainment website Pep shortly after the competition, Javier said she and her husband are "proud parents because this is the first-ever pageant of our son."

The report added that Walcher also received the following special awards: Best in Smile, Most Charming Male, Sash Factor's Male Choice, and Mr. Popular.

Aside from Walcher, other winners of the pageant in Bangkok include Mister Pre Teen International 2023 from Malaysia, Miss Teen International 2023 from Myanmar, and Miss Pre Teen International 2023 from Indonesia.

Robert Walcher IV (rightmost) with the other winners of the pageant. Facebook: Mister /Miss Teen International & Mister/Miss Pre Teen International

Walcher was handpicked by Mister International Philippines Organization national director Manuel Deldio as the country's representative.