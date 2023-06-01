Finland's SuperPark set to open in PH

SuperPark will initially open two branches in the Philippines. Handout

MANILA -- SuperPark, a global indoor activity park operator from Finland, is set to open in the Philippines through a partnership with Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

The agreement was formalized through a contract signing between Kevin Tan, CEO of Megaworld's parent company Alliance Global Group Inc.; Graham Coates, head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls; and Juha Tanskanen, CEO of SuperPark Ltd.

Two initial locations in Megaworld's townships in Metro Manila have been confirmed -- Eastwood in Quezon City and McKinley in Taguig.

"We are excited for Filipinos to experience this indoor activity park, with a promise of one-of-a-kind amusement, accessibility, and safety," Coates said in a statement.

SuperPark promises to offer activities for guests of all ages. Handout

Dubbed as the "friendliest all-in-one indoor activity park in the world," SuperPark has multiple locations in Finland, China, Malaysia, Kuwait, and Singapore.

The Philippine branches will have three themed areas where guests and families can take part in more than 20 different activities.

These include the Adventure Area, which has a playground with obstacles, climbing structures, a toddler's ball game, and a digital wall; Game Arena, with sports-themed activities enhanced by technology; and Freestyle Hall, with trampolines with mixed-reality games, among others.