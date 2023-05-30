Palace opens free tours to heritage mansions in Malacañang compound

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the ceremonial opening of the Malacañang Heritage Mansions, a collection of old houses in the capital that were converted into museums and tourist attractions near the Palace last May 30, 2023. Photo by Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday led the ceremonial opening of the Malacañang Heritage Mansions, a collection of old houses in the capital that were converted into museums and tourist attractions near the Palace.

Starting on June 1, the public can gain free access to the following mansions along Solano Street inside the Malacañang compound:

Teus Mansion, converted into the Presidential Museum

Bahay Ugnayan, converted into a museum for the current head of state

These attractions will be open to the public for free every Tuesday to Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It is now open to the public. I invite everyone to visit it lalo na 'yung mga estudyante,” Macros Jr. said in his speech delivered at the Goldenberg Mansion, which is being used to host functions for the President’s guests and visitors.

“I am inviting everyone if you are in this part of the city to come and visit it It is very educational,” he said.

The Malacañang Heritage Tours is a project of First Lady Liza Marcos, the President said.

“The Malacañang Heritage Tours provide a unique opportunity for individuals seeking a deeper appreciation for the remarkable past and distinguished leaders of the Philippines. It stands as a must-see attraction, offering an engaging and enlightening experience that delves into the rich tapestry of Philippine history,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

Those who wish to avail guided tours can make reservations by sending an email to the Office of the Social Secretary, it read.

TEUS MANSION

The Teus Mansion was originally owned by the family of Valentin Teus, a former Primera de Alkalde of the Ayuntamiento de Manila.

The mnsion, his gift to his second wife, was eventually sold to the Philippine government through the efforts of former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

The ground floor of the Teus Mansion is divided into different sections to showcase the life and achievements of previous presidents.

Some of their personal items — such Emilio Aguinaldo’s wardrobe and footwear, Cory Aquino’s hand-painted bag, and Joseph Estrada’s iconic wristband — are featured in glass cases as part of the exhibit.

The “Mother of Nation” gallery, meanwhile, features painted portraits of previous first ladies of the Philippines.

The Presidential Museum has yet to feature the portraits of first gentlemen, one of the museum’s tour guides said.

BAHAY UGNAYAN

The Bahay Ugnayan, on the other hand, was acquired by the government in the 1960s, and was renovated for different government functions.

Before it was converted into a museum featuring the current president, the Bahay Ugnayan used to house the Presidential Complaint Center.

“At the Bahay Ugnayan Museum, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the life and times of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.,” the PCO said.

“The experience provides a unique opportunity to explore the formative years of President Marcos, witness the defining moments of his tenure, and marvel at the campaign materials that paved the path to his presidency,” it read.

The showcases the life of Marcos Jr., starting with details about his birth and childhood. A panel discussing his educational attainment includes his acceptance letter and special diploma from the Oxford University from the United Kingdom, an issue which has been questioned and debated during the 2022 presidential campaign.

A yellow ribbon tied to a barbed wire is also featured in the museum to mark the Marcos family’s downfall and exile in 1986 after the triumph of the EDSA People Power Revolution that ended the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Another segment of the Bahay Ugnayan tackles the political career of Marcos Sr. after their exile. It includes details about his failed bid for the vice presidency in 2016, with an installation featuring a stack of papers, which was part of the documents the Marcos camp presented during his electoral protest against former Vice President Leni Robredo.

Excerpts and mementos from Marcos Jr.’s 2022 presidential campaign, including one of his sortie vehicles, is also highlighted in another part of the Bahay Ugnayan.

GOLDENBERG MANSION

The media was not given a tour of the Goldenberg Mansion, which is also part of the Malacañang Heritage Mansion tours, but the PCO said that it is expected to become as “an exceptional cultural initiative.”

“This series serves as a platform to raise awareness and celebrate the diverse cultural heritage of the Philippines through a variety of captivating events,” the statement read.

“From enthralling performances to enlightening exhibitions and educational programs, the Goldenberg Series showcases the richness and vibrancy of Filipino culture,” it read.

“The Goldenberg Series also serves as a stepping stone for emerging artists and cultural practitioners, providing them the opportunity to showcase their talents and contribute to the preservation and promotion of the country's cultural identity.”

Earlier this year, Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order No. 26 to “formulate policies, projects and programs for the efficient management” of the Malacañang Heritage Mansions. The same document also created the Malacañang Heritage Mansions Management Center to provide “technical and administrative support” to the advisory group.

Under the said order, the Malacañang Heritage Mansions “may be opened to the public as venue for special events, programs and temporary exhibitions, and could collect fees.”

The profit from entrance fees will serve as a fund for the “maintenance, operation, preservation, restoration, and beautification” of the said property.