New eats: Oh My Greek, Zig go upscale at MOA Square

MANILA -- Visum Ventures has opened leveled-up versions of its restaurant concepts Oh My Greek and Zig at MOA Square in the Mall of Asia Complex.

While relatively still new, Oh My Greek (popular for its value-for-money gyros), and Zig (known for its fun and relatively affordable twist on healthy food) have garnered quite a following.

These new upscale versions feature more comfortable seating areas as well as interpretations of European favorites that wouldn’t be out of place in a fine dining restaurant at prices that won’t break the bank.

Santé by Zig gets its name from the French word for health. Aside from Zig’s menu of toasts, salads, and wraps, the new branch features more main dishes.

Pumpkin Risotto. Jeeves de Veyra

The Pumpkin Risotto is a lovely starter with that characteristic sweet flavor from pumpkin tempered with acidity from the splash of balsamic vinegar.

Chicken Marsala. Jeeves de Veyra

The Chicken Marsala has really tasty gravy made of marsala, Italian red wine. While one could eat it by itself, a side of pasta or rice would really go well with this.

Beef Pot Pie. Jeeves de Veyra

Think of the Beef Pot Pie as a rich beef stew with wine reduction baked inside a cast iron pot toped with puff pastry.

Mango Cheesecake Brulee. Jeeves de Veyra

Santé’s featured healthy gluten free dessert is the Mango Cheesecake Brulée. Crack the top of the T2 Tea Mangoes & Cream tea-infused cheesecake then enjoy with the mango coulis and mango bits.

Meanwhile, Meraki by Oh My Greek gets its name from the Greek word for passion. Here, the new dishes are more filling and indulgent.

Beef Moussaka. Jeeves de Veyra

Think of the Beef Moussaka as a lasagna with eggplant instead of pasta. This is a very filling dish with ground beef and a topping of a bechamel sauce.

Salmon Tzatziki. Jeeves de Veyra

Tzatziki is a Greek yogurt-based sauce that’s used with just the right amount of acidity and creaminess to nicely balance the richness of Santé’s grilled salmon.

Lemon Chicken. Jeeves de Veyra

This is not the Lemon Chicken found in Chinese restaurants with the yellow thick sauce. Rather, this is a more refined version with the lemon cooked into the chicken. Have some of the herbs for a flavorful healthy bite. No need for any kind of sauce with this dish.

Filet Mignon. Jeeves de Veyra

Let the disc of butter with grated egg yolk on the Filet Mignon melt a bit before spreading it around. This, along with the black olive tapenade, add more richness and flavor to the steak.

Chocolate Lava Cake. Jeeves de Veyra

Slice open the Choco Lava Cake to let the molten chocolate ooze out then enjoy it with the dehydrated strawberry and vanilla bean ice cream.

The two restaurants have been on soft opening for a month and the response has been so positive that there will be another Santé opening at the Molito Lifestyle Complex in Alabang, while Meraki will have a second branch in SM Aura soon.

Santé by Zig & Meraki by Oh My Greek are located at the ground floor of MOA Square, Seashell Lane, Mall of Asia Complex and are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.