'Unstoppable queen': Michelle Dee joins Spartan race

MANILA - The Miss Universe Philippines organization described Michelle Dee as an unstoppable queen after she joined the Spartan Race held on Saturday.

The race demanded participants to conquer a sequence of challenging obstacles that tested their physical and mental prowess.

These hurdles include crawling through muddy pits, climbing walls, lifting heavy objects, and many more.

“MIND [OVER] MATTER,” Dee captioned her Instagram post showing a clip of her during the Spartan race.

“#DEEtermination can really get you places and conquer more. I had a blast conquering the @spartanraceph with @merrell_ph today. The heat was INTENSE but it was definitely worth it,” she added.

Dee is the next Filipina to wave the country’s flag at the Miss Universe after she was hailed as the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 at the Mall of Asia Arena on May 13. She succeeded Celeste Cortesi as the Miss Universe Philippines.

Dee has been in the pageant for several years, having competed at the Miss World 2019 where she placed in Top 12.

She then joined the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 where she fell short against eventual winner Celeste Cortesi and took the Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2022 title.

Dee will be representing the Philippines in the next Miss Universe edition in El Salvador.