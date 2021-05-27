From July 11, Miss World PH pageant moves coronation to July 25

MANILA -- The finals of the Miss World Philippines 2021 pageant has been moved to July 25, averting a collision course with the Binibining Pilipinas pageant, which earlier announced it would hold its coronation on July 11.

Organizers of Miss World Philippines had previously announced the same July 11 date for its fifth edition.

Arnold Vegafria, national director of Miss World Philippines and franchise holder of other global titles, told ABS-CBN News Thursday that July 25 is a better date that will give them enough time to prepare for the coronation at Mall of Asia Arena, where seven national titles are up for grabs among 45 candidates.

Besides, Vegafria stressed, he does now want to have any conflict with the Bb. Pilipinas Charities.

The clash of their schedules, including that of the July 25 virtual coronation of the new Miss Philippines Earth, has been the buzz in the showbiz and pageant community .

While Miss Philippines Earth has stuck to its original July 2021 schedule, both Bb. Pilipinas and Miss World PH competitions have been postponed several times since last year due to the pandemic.

Bb. Pilipinas will select the country's representatives to Miss International, Miss Grand International, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Globe.

Miss World Philippines, on the other hand, has the following crowns: Miss World, Miss Supranational, Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Eco International, Miss Eco Teen International, Miss Multinational, and Miss Philippines Tourism.

Vegafria, who also holds the Mister Supranational franchise, also disclosed to ABS-CBN News that in lieu of a competition, he will appoint a representative to the male global pageant set next month in Poland.

He said he is eyeing model Kirk Bondad, brother of model-actor Clint Bondad, as the Philippines delegate.

Both Miss Supranational and Mister Supranational pageants will be held August 20-22 in Poland. In its online statement, the Supranational Organization said the health and safety of everyone involved in the pageant will be its number one priority.

“As local authorities are working tirelessly to control the pandemic in the country, we believe that we will be ready to ensure that our competitions can take place in safe conditions,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the Miss International pageant is set this November in Yokohama, Japan. The Bolivia-based Reina Hispano Americana pageant has set its coronation on October 30, while Miss World 2021 pageant will be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 16.