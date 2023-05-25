Pageant watchers name top picks for Bb. Pilipinas 2023

Trisha Martinez (Laguna), Anna Valencia Lakrini (Bataan), and Lyra Punsalan (Pampanga) are among the top picks of pageant watchers in Bb. Pilipinas 2023. Instagram/Bb. Pilipinas



MANILA -- Three days before the coronation night, veteran pageant watchers named their top 5 picks in Binibining Pilipinas 2023.

Up for grabs on Sunday, May 28, are the Bb. Pilipinas International and Bb. Pilipinas Globe titles.

Leading the top choices are dentist Trisha Martinez from Laguna and German-Filipina model Anna Valencia Lakrini from Bataan. The two bets are consistently in the lists of seasoned pageant watchers Norman Tinio, Ameer Gamama of Missosology, Adam Genato, Edge Tenoria of Pageanthology 101, and Jay Patao who shared their final choices with ABS-CBN News.

Their lists were based on the performances of the 40 Bb. Pilipinas candidates in various pageant activities and preliminary competitions.

Lyra Punsalan of Pampanga and Angelica Lopez of Palawan also strongly figured in the survey, along with Gianna Llanes of Nueva Ecija, Atash Parani of Cavite, Kiara Gregorio of Cabanatuan, and Lea Macapagal of Dinalupihan.

Other bets mentioned in the top 5 survey are Isabel Bilasano of Albay, Sofia Galve of Rizal, Katrina Sese of Tarlac, and Xena Ramos of Pasig.

Martinez previously won as Miss Philippines Tourism 2021 under the Miss World Philippines network. She wants to continue her campaign for proper oral hygiene and "happier smiles" in her outreach programs.

Lakrini was a top finalist in the Bb. Pilipinas 2022 edition. A health advocate, she wants to implement a proper nutrition program nationwide.

Notwithstanding their supposed frontrunner status, the pageant is still anyone’s game with candidates battling it out in the crucial question and answer portions. Other unheralded candidates may yet spring a surprise in the finals.

Catriona Gray will host the Bb. Pilipinas 2023 coronation night at the Big Dome with Nicole Cordoves and MJ Lastimosa.

Vice Ganda and Darren Espanto have been tapped as special guests in the show to be aired on A2Z and various platforms of the Kapamilya network.