Mary Grace explains shortage of signature ensaymada

MANILA — Mary Grace, the popular café and restaurant chain known for its ensaymada, announced Wednesday a shortage of its signature menu item.

In a statement on its social media pages, Mary Grace explained that “global supply issues” have affected the production of its ensaymadas.

“You may be having difficulty getting your hands on a box or two of your favorite Mary Grace Ensaymadas. Unfortunately, we’re experiencing some global supply issues on a few raw materials, beyond our control,” it said.

The homegrown business, which has over 80 kiosks and restaurants across the country, said it does not intend to compromise with lesser quality ingredients, hence the shortage.

“As we are committed to using only the best, high quality ingredients, do know that we will never compromise on what goes into all our products and we’re hoping to resolve this issue soon! As always, thank you for your patience and understanding!” it said.

In recent weeks, global food security has been impacted by the war in Ukraine, with supply of wheat and sugar, among others, being affected.

