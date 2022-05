MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas on Monday released the glam shots of the candidates for its 2022 pageant.

The 40 delegates donned silver outfits and sparkly stones as they posed for the camera, as seen in photos on the Bb. Pilipinas social media pages.

Here's a look:

The 40 candidates will compete for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in pageants such as Miss International.

Details about the coronation night, such as the date and venue, have yet to be finalized.