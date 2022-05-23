Mutya Datul among judges of Supranational Thailand 2022

Miss Supranational 2013 Mutya Datul looked stunning in her modern Filipiniana during the Supranational Thailand 2022 coronation night.

The Filipina beauty queen helped pick Thailand's representative in the Miss and Mister Supranational pageants as one of the judges.

"Thank you, Supranational Thailand organization, for inviting me as one of the board of judges for Miss and Mister Supranational Thailand 2022," Datul said in an Instagram post.

Datul was also able to reunite with her fellow Miss Supranational queens during her judging stint in Thailand.

A photo shared on the Instagram page of Miss Supranational shows the Filipina with 2019 winner Anntonia Porsild of Thailand and 2021 titleholder Chanique Rabe of Namibia.

Datul is the only Miss Supranational titleholder from the Philippines as none of her successors have been able to replicate her feat in 2013.

The country's next representative in Miss Supranational will be selected during the Miss World Philippines 2022 pageant on June 5.