Theater icon Baby Barredo passes on at 80

Baby Barredo (seated) with Rep co-founder Leo Martinez during Repertory Philippines' 50th anniversary last 2017. Gian Carlo Vizcarra, Star Cinema/File

Philippine theater icon Carmen "Baby" Barredo, who co-founded Repertory Philippines that spawned many enduring showbiz talents since the 1970s, died Sunday at 80.

Her passing was announced by her daughter Charlie on Facebook.

"It is with great sadness that Etienne and I announce the passing of our dearest Mama, beloved Tita Baby to so many of you all. She died peacefully at 7:37 p.m. at St Luke’s Hospital in Taguig from multi organ failure brought about by sepsis," she said.

"I was by her side and her family and theatre children were with her in spirit and song," she added.

Along with the late Zeneida Amador and other theater stalwarts, Barredo founded Repertory Philippines in 1967. It evolved as one

of the best training grounds of Filipino artists who excelled in local and international theater. For over five decades, Barredo was one of the shining frontliners of theater, producing and acting in scores of shows spanning the classics to musicals to drama.

According to Repertory Philippines files, Barredo studied voice under Fides Asencio and Ines Zialcita, music with Lucrecia Kasilag and drama under Daisy Avellana, among others.

She studied voice in the University of Indiana, and then went on to complete Drama in the American Conservatory of Dramatic Arts in New York before coming back to Manila to co-found REP.

The Grand Dame of Philippine Theater was also referred to as "nanay" by many REP talents like Audie Gemora who regard her passing as the "end of an era" for his generation who grew up under the mentorship of Barredo and other stage icons who have since passed on.

Menchu Lauchengco also referred to Barredo as her second mom "who taught her everything in theater."

In many interviews, Barredo also lovingly referred to her wards as her children. The list also includes late Junix Inocian, Jonjon Briones, Pinky Amador, Red Concepcion, Cocoy Laurel, Bart Guingona, Rem Zamora, Maya Barredo, Gia Macuja and many others who have distinguished themselves in local and international productions.

"I am proud of them. Tears fell from my eyes when I saw 'Miss Saigon' in London," Barredo said in a past interview, citing the landmark casting then of REP young artists Lea Salonga and Monique Wilson in the Cameron Macintosh musical.

The Filipino casting coup in Miss Saigon was also a vindication of sorts for Barredo and Amador who was previously criticized for mounting only English language productions.

After Amador died, Barredo continued to steer the company as its Chairman-for-Life and Artistic Director Emeritus. The Barredo family is still finalizing memorial and other funeral arrangements in her honor.

Repertory Philippines also paid tribute to Barredo Sunday night with a collage of her portraits through the years.