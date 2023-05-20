Viral donut shop has fans lining up - and guessing

Kapamilya actor Piolo Pacual cuts the ribbon at the new branch of P Donuts in Cubao. Jeeves de Veyra

CUBAO -- P Donuts, the donut shop that has donut lovers lining up for its milky donuts at its first Metro Manila branch in Malate, opened a new branch in Cubao, Quezon City on Friday.

What does the P in P Donuts stand for? Here are some guesses:

P is for Piolo Pascual

With a name like P donuts, who else could best represent this than no other than Papa P himself.

Kapamilya actor Piolo Pacual talks to the media at the opening of the new branch of P Donuts in Cubao. Jeeves de Veyra

Even with a new Netflix local commercial for the Korean dystopian sci-fi series “Dark Knight,” his daily regular HIIT exercise routine to keep fit, and preparing for his return to the stage as the lead in the musical “Ibarra” this June, this busy actor still made time to cut the ribbon to formally open the new branch.

Pascual is a fan of Filipino delicacies and the milky donuts of the shop.

“It’s not bland, it’s not too sweet, and it’s freshly made. Ang sarap kasi, you get to support local, and you get to empower businessmen from the Philippines. It’s a perfect fit for me.” said Pascual.

P is for Panadero Bakeshop

Michael and Sheila Lu. Jeeves de Veyra

Michael and Sheila Lu are the entrepreneurial couple behind P Donuts. The donut store was spun off from the Lu’s 23-year-old panaderia, Panadero Bakeshop, back in Davao. It was Sheila who came up with all the products of the bakeshop and when high-end products like these donuts came out of her oven, it just didn’t fit in with the local breads.

Thus they had to make a new concept for these. Their first product, the humble glazed donuts, had Davaoeño’s lining up at the store for months. That’s what inspired them to come up with more flavors.

P is for Pinoy donuts

BananaQ, Chocnut and Choconana donuts. Jeeves de Veyra

The menu does have All-Star favorites from other donut shops – glazed, Bavarian, boston crème, strawberry sprinkles, to the fancier s’mores, Oreo, and even Al Capone almond donuts. The ones to get are the Pinoy donuts -- the Ube Macapuno, Chocnut, Chocoyema, Pastillas, Mango Crunch and the Banana Q filled donut that has bruleed sugar on top.

P is for Price-friendly

One of the Lus’ reasons for putting up P Donuts was to give Filipinos a more price-friendly alternative to the imported donut shops. They actually went around to taste these donuts and as bakers, really wondered why those donuts were so expensive.

Lines outside the store. Jeeves de Veyra

The donuts are just a tiny bit smaller than the massive donuts of the trendy concepts. However, the size is just right with prices starting at P15 for a glazed donut all the way to P40 for the premium donuts. The milky donuts that went viral by way of Pascual’s video are only P30 each. It gets even cheaper if the donuts are ordered by box of 6 or 10.

Mark emphasizes that even with Panadero, they use high-grade raw material but still keep the prices low. He said their secret is keeping their profit margins low but good enough for them to be satisfied.

As he puts it, “Para sa customer na may makakain na masarap at mura”

P is for puzzling?

In the end, the P remains a mystery and a guessing game. Mike and Sheila even said that they haven’t decided because there are so many meanings. Maybe it should just be up to the donut lovers to personally pick the perfect P on their own.

The new branch of P Donuts can be found at Spark Place Building, P. Tuazon, Cubao, Quezon City with another branch opening soon in Marikina.