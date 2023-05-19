The exhibition will take place at COLLAB Sheraton Manila Hotel at Newport World Resorts on June 3, 2023, starting at 5pm. Handout

MANILA – Rodel Gonzalez, the first and only Filipino artist officially licensed to paint Disney, Marvel, and Star War artworks, is staging a grand exhibit in the Philippines.

Dubbed as “The Fine Art of Rodel Gonzalez,” the exhibition is set to be held at COLLAB Sheraton Manila Hotel at the Newport World Resorts on June 3, 5 p.m.

Gonzalez’ grand exhibition follows a string of international sold out shows in the US and Japan, making the Manila Art Show an opportunity for the Filipino public to appreciate his works of art up close, or even bring home a piece from the collection.

The collection is curated and organized by Kartini Asia Gallery with special participation of Uniquecorn Strategies.

“It is high time that an international Filipino artist, at the caliber of Rodel Gonzalez, becomes well known in this country,” Newport World Resorts President and CEO Kingson Sian said.

Gonzalez was first accredited by Disney 15 years ago to reproduce the media giant’s iconic characters and scenarios through his paintings.

Known for his dry-brush technique and having a keen eye for color, form, and composition, his detailed artworks have been sold across Disney Theme Parks, Cruise Lines, and art galleries in Japan, North America, and Europe.

“We are proud that the works of Rodel Gonzalez have found a home within Newport World Resorts,” Sian added.

The Manila Art Show will display and auction off over a hundred art pieces featuring popular Star Wars characters Yoda, the Stormtroopers, Darth Vader; Marvel Cinematic Universe fan favorites: Iron Man and Spiderman; and Disney princesses Elsa, Cinderella, and many others.

The paintings are done in varying sizes and mediums, such as Acrylic on Black Paper, Acrylic on Canvas, Acrylic on Gesso Board, Oil on Canvas, Oil on Gesso Board, Oil on Aluminum, and Giclee on Canvas.

RELATED VIDEO